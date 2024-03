MEXC 블로그 에서 Switcheo 기록, 시스템 기능 및 사용 방법에 대한 자세한 정보를 찾을 수 있습니다.

Switcheo is a decentralized exchange based on the NEO platform, allowing NEP-5 tokens to be exchanged without trust, and will be extended to other cross-chain tokens in the future. In addition, users can exchange NEP-5 tokens instantly with NEO and GAS. The SWTH token is the platform currency of the Switcheo exchange and can be traded. In addition, SWTH can be used to subsidize transaction costs and cross-chain exchange.