NETZERO | NZERO 디지털 자산 정보 | MEXC 거래소
NETZERO 프로젝트 요약 정보
NETZERO is a social platform which deals with all types of sports,culture, art and their distribution in daily life. Individuals can improve the quality of their lives through NETZERO. It is not only an ecosystem for operation of virtual asset but also is a unique culture-contents metaverse. Once you become a member of NETZERO, you can create the values from all activities in normal daily life within the social space. Further, you'll see a unique culture contents social platform you've never experienced before in the online world in which 'Untact' is becoming the basic. This NETZERO's unique service has been built safe and clear based on the blockchain technology. This is a metaverse platform in which various values can be put into NFT and be distributed.MEXC 블로그에서 NETZERO 기록, 시스템 기능 및 사용 방법에 대한 자세한 정보를 찾을 수 있습니다.
MEXC에 상장된 NZERO 토큰
NETZERO(NZERO)을(를) 구매, 거래 또는 보유하려면 — MEXC 거래소를 첫 번째 단계로 고려해보세요! MEXC는 절차가 편리하고 빠르며 안전합니다! 지금 MEXC에서 NZERO
을(를) 거래하고 현물 메이커 및 테이커 초저 수수료 혜택을 받아보세요. 아래 버튼을 클릭하기만 하면 NETZERO을(를) 구매하거나 MEXC NZERO 및 기타 암호화폐 시장 및 거래 터미널에 접속하는 방법에 대한 자세한 설명을 확인하실 수 있습니다.
또한, MEXC에 등록한 후에는 NETZERO을(를) 기반으로 한 암호화폐 파생상품 거래를 시작하여 더 높은 수익을 얻을 수 있습니다. 지금 MEXC에서 NZERO 선물을 거래하세요! 메이커 수수료 0.00%, 테이커 수수료 0.02% 혜택을 누려보세요! 최대 200배 레버리지로 무기한 선물 계약
에 참여할 수 있습니다.
영문명NZERO
입금 상태출금 가능
중문명NZERO
입금 상태입금 가능
최초 발행
거래 상태거래 가능
발행 가격
총 발행량1,000,000,000