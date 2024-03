MEXC 블로그 에서 NULS 기록, 시스템 기능 및 사용 방법에 대한 자세한 정보를 찾을 수 있습니다.

NULS is a blockchain infrastructure for customizable services, driven by the global open-source community. Following the principles of pluggability, modularization and parallel expansion, NULS provides smart contracts, multi-chain mechanism and cross-chain consensus to reduce cost of development and usage, and to promote the application of blockchain in the commercial field and the interaction among chains.