FORE is the first decentralized peer-to-peer predictions ecosystem powered by people. People create prediction markets, determine market odds, participate in markets against each other, and validate market outcomes themselves. Whether popular events in sports, esports, current affairs, or crypto, to incredibly niche events, you can find (or create!) any market on FORE.