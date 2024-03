MEXC 블로그 에서 FNCY 기록, 시스템 기능 및 사용 방법에 대한 자세한 정보를 찾을 수 있습니다.

FNCY is BNB Application Side Chain focused on connecting real life benefits to digital entertainment. With proven-record in game development and operation, FNCY strives to realize mass adoption of Web 3.0 with casual and accessible content. Collaborating with external game studios, IP holders, and content creators, FNCY has secured scalability and sustainability that the crypto market is in strong need of.