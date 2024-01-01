Enjin | ENJ 디지털 자산 정보 | MEXC 거래소
Enjin 프로젝트 요약 정보
Enjin Blockchain is Layer 1 custom built with NFT functions at the protocol level, supported by no code integration into games. NFT functions such as NFT minting and transfers are not added smart contracts; these are part of the core code. This guarantees on-chain royalties, avoids scams from fake smart contracts, and brings many other advantages. Features such as managed wallets (allowing users to receive NFTs before they open wallets) and fuel tanks (allowing free transactions) make onboarding new users easy and promote mass adoption. Enjin Blockchain arose from the world's oldest NFT gaming ecosystem from 2018, supported by a seamless app layer--Enjin Wallet, NFT.io marketplace, Enjin Platform (API NFT integration into games), and the Beam NFT QR code distribution system.
Enjin Blockchain is powered by Enjin Coin (ENJ) and built on Substrate (Polkadot code). The underlying Enjin Relaychain and its validators secure the network, while matrixchains on top of this process transactions, allowing scalability. Enjin Matrixchain is the flagship matrixchain on Enjin Blockchain. It will be the template for future matrixchains, which are envisioned to be easy-to-launch NFT-focused chains for enterprise users who aim to segregate data and create a self-contained economy centered around their own matrixchain.MEXC 블로그에서 Enjin 기록, 시스템 기능 및 사용 방법에 대한 자세한 정보를 찾을 수 있습니다.
MEXC에 상장된 ENJ 토큰
Enjin(ENJ)를 구매, 거래 또는 보유하려면 MEXC 거래소를 첫 번째 단계로 고려해보세요! MEXC는 절차가 편리하고 빠르며 안전합니다! 지금 MEXC에서 ENJ
을 거래하고 현물 메이커 및 테이커 수수료 0%를 즐겨보세요. 아래 버튼을 클릭하기만 하면 Enjin를 구매하거나 MEXC ENJ및 기타 암호화폐 시장 및 거래 터미널에 접속하는 방법에 대한 자세한 지침을 확인하실 수 있습니다.
또한, MEXC에 등록한 후에는 Enjin를 기반으로 한 암호화폐 파생상품 거래를 시작하여 더 높은 수익을 얻을 수 있습니다. 지금 MEXC에서 ENJ 선물을 거래하세요! 메이커 수수료 0.00%, 테이커 수수료 0.01%, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 누려보세요! 최대 200배 레버리지로 무기한 선물 계약
에 참여할 수 있습니다.
영문명ENJ
입금 상태출금 가능
중문명--
입금 상태입금 가능
최초 발행--
거래 상태거래 가능
발행 가격
총 발행량