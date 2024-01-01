mexc
시장암호화폐 구매현물거래
트렌딩
선물거래선물 M-Day

--0.00%

Enjin | ENJ 디지털 자산 정보 | MEXC 거래소

Enjin 프로젝트 요약 정보

Enjin Blockchain is Layer 1 custom built with NFT functions at the protocol level, supported by no code integration into games. NFT functions such as NFT minting and transfers are not added smart contracts; these are part of the core code. This guarantees on-chain royalties, avoids scams from fake smart contracts, and brings many other advantages. Features such as managed wallets (allowing users to receive NFTs before they open wallets) and fuel tanks (allowing free transactions) make onboarding new users easy and promote mass adoption. Enjin Blockchain arose from the world's oldest NFT gaming ecosystem from 2018, supported by a seamless app layer--Enjin Wallet, NFT.io marketplace, Enjin Platform (API NFT integration into games), and the Beam NFT QR code distribution system. Enjin Blockchain is powered by Enjin Coin (ENJ) and built on Substrate (Polkadot code). The underlying Enjin Relaychain and its validators secure the network, while matrixchains on top of this process transactions, allowing scalability. Enjin Matrixchain is the flagship matrixchain on Enjin Blockchain. It will be the template for future matrixchains, which are envisioned to be easy-to-launch NFT-focused chains for enterprise users who aim to segregate data and create a self-contained economy centered around their own matrixchain.
MEXC 블로그에서 Enjin 기록, 시스템 기능 및 사용 방법에 대한 자세한 정보를 찾을 수 있습니다.

MEXC에 상장된 ENJ 토큰

Enjin(ENJ)를 구매, 거래 또는 보유하려면 MEXC 거래소를 첫 번째 단계로 고려해보세요! MEXC는 절차가 편리하고 빠르며 안전합니다! 지금 MEXC에서 ENJ을 거래하고 현물 메이커 및 테이커 수수료 0%를 즐겨보세요. 아래 버튼을 클릭하기만 하면 Enjin를 구매하거나 MEXC ENJ및 기타 암호화폐 시장 및 거래 터미널에 접속하는 방법에 대한 자세한 지침을 확인하실 수 있습니다.
또한, MEXC에 등록한 후에는 Enjin를 기반으로 한 암호화폐 파생상품 거래를 시작하여 더 높은 수익을 얻을 수 있습니다. 지금 MEXC에서 ENJ 선물을 거래하세요! 메이커 수수료 0.00%, 테이커 수수료 0.01%, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 누려보세요! 최대 200배 레버리지로 무기한 선물 계약에 참여할 수 있습니다.
영문명ENJ
입금 상태출금 가능
중문명--
입금 상태입금 가능
최초 발행--
거래 상태거래 가능
발행 가격
총 발행량
ENJ 가격 계산기Enjin 구매 방법

거래

/USDT
--0.00%
현물
회사소개
정보
사용자 약관
개인정보 보호정책
위험 공시
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
서비스
암호화폐 구매
클라이언트 다운로드
수수료
추천 프로그램
파트너 프로그램
API
기관 서비스
구매 방법
암호화폐 정보
암호화폐 가격
사용자 지원
고객 지원
지원 센터
공지센터
튜토리얼
VIP 혜택
문의 제출
개선 제안
비정상적인 자금 신고
사법 지원
공식 채널 검증
고객 서비스
비즈니스 협력
기관 협력
공동 작업 시작하기(미디어)
상장 신청
커뮤니티

© 2024 MEXC.COM