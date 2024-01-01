MEXC 블로그 에서 Beam 기록, 시스템 기능 및 사용 방법에 대한 자세한 정보를 찾을 수 있습니다.

The $BEAM token serves as the native crypto asset for the Beam network, a gaming network empowered by the Merit Circle DAO. Beam is an ecosystem where gamers and developers come together to shape the future of the gaming industry. One of its core components is the Beam SDK, which is a flexible software development kit that enables game developers to choose between a variety of tools that can be used to fuel and structure their in-game blockchain elements.