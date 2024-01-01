Beam | BEAMX 디지털 자산 정보 | MEXC 거래소
The $BEAM token serves as the native crypto asset for the Beam network, a gaming network empowered by the Merit Circle DAO. Beam is an ecosystem where gamers and developers come together to shape the future of the gaming industry. One of its core components is the Beam SDK, which is a flexible software development kit that enables game developers to choose between a variety of tools that can be used to fuel and structure their in-game blockchain elements.MEXC 블로그에서 Beam 기록, 시스템 기능 및 사용 방법에 대한 자세한 정보를 찾을 수 있습니다.
Beam(BEAMX)를 구매, 거래 또는 보유하려면 MEXC 거래소를 첫 번째 단계로 고려해보세요!
을 거래하고 현물 메이커 및 테이커 수수료 0%를 즐겨보세요. 아래 버튼을 클릭하기만 하면 Beam를 구매하거나 MEXC BEAMX및 기타 암호화폐 시장 및 거래 터미널에 접속하는 방법에 대한 자세한 지침을 확인하실 수 있습니다.
또한, MEXC에 등록한 후에는 Beam를 기반으로 한 암호화폐 파생상품 거래를 시작하여 더 높은 수익을 얻을 수 있습니다. 지금 MEXC에서 BEAMX 선물을 거래하세요! 메이커 수수료 0.00%, 테이커 수수료 0.01%, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 누려보세요! 최대 200배 레버리지로 무기한 선물 계약
에 참여할 수 있습니다.
영문명BEAMX
입금 상태출금 가능
중문명--
입금 상태입금 가능
최초 발행--
거래 상태거래 가능
발행 가격
총 발행량62,955,102,600