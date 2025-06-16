Zulu Network 가격 (ZULU)
오늘 Zulu Network (ZULU)의 실시간 가격은 0.003159 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 456.62K USD 입니다. ZULU에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Zulu Network 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 -- USD
- Zulu Network의 당일 가격 변동 +14.50%
- 유통 공급량 144.50M USD
MEXC에서 ZULU에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 ZULU 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Zulu Network에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.00039998.
지난 30일간 Zulu Network에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0009739358.
지난 60일간 Zulu Network에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0024180385.
지난 90일간 Zulu Network에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.005092802884132546.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.00039998
|+14.50%
|30일
|$ -0.0009739358
|-30.83%
|60일
|$ -0.0024180385
|-76.54%
|90일
|$ -0.005092802884132546
|-61.71%
Zulu Network 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.66%
+14.50%
-11.21%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What Is Zulu Network? Zulu Network is the first Native Bitcoin DePIN Layer optimized for AI + DePIN implementations. With Zulu, everyone will have the ability to stake assets, help facilitate operation of various DePIN and AI protocols and earn on the Bitcoin Network. Zulu is an innovative blockchain protocol that combines the security of Bitcoin with the flexibility of EVM infrastructure to foster a new decentralized economy, focus on AI & physical infrastructures, and empower users to stake their assets to power the future of DePIN innovation. Zulu Token ($ZULU) and Its Utility The native cryptocurrency, $ZULU, powers transactions and staking on Zulu Network, serving as the ecosystem’s utility and governance token. Key functions of $ZULU include: Transaction Fees and Staking Rewards: $ZULU tokens are used for transaction fees, staking, and securing the network. Governance: Token holders can vote on proposals and protocol upgrades, ensuring decentralized governance. DePIN and AI Activation: $ZULU powers applications within DePIN protocols and AI-driven systems on the network. Key Features of Zulu Network People want to innovate and earn on Bitcoin, but the ecosystem has limitations. Bitcoin is ready to evolve from a pure store of value to something bigger: DePIN, BitFi (Bitcoin Native DeFi), EVM + BTC, and AI innovation. Our motivation for founding Zulu is our deep-seated desire to challenge the status quo of traditional infrastructures and promote a more equitable digital economy. We recognize the growing concerns surrounding centralized systems, such as high costs, lack of transparency, and vulnerabilities to data breaches, and are driven by the vision of harnessing blockchain technology to create a decentralized alternative that empowers individuals and communities. Zulu Network stands out by introducing EVM + UTXO layers, that bring Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility, support for Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) and account-based smart contracts, DePIN, and other advanced features to Bitcoin, expanding Bitcoin’s use cases and value proposition. Decentralized Bitcoin Bridge: Zulu’s BitVM-based bridge facilitates seamless, trust-minimized asset transfers between Bitcoin and Ethereum networks, enhancing liquidity and cross-chain interoperability. Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKPs): Using zkSync's technology, Zulu employs ZKPs for efficient, privacy-focused transactions that are verifiable on the Bitcoin network. This ensures security and scalability, while also introducing programmability to Bitcoin. Staking and Mining Rewards: The network uses a mix of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and Proof-of-Work (PoW) to secure its operations, rewarding stakers with $ZULU and Bitcoin (BTC). This design allows users to earn Bitcoin through participation and governance activities on the platform. Tokenomics and Governance Zulu Network has a transparent token allocation model to foster sustainable growth: Launchpad/Community Offering: 5% of Total Supply Community Building & Airdrop: 10% of Total Supply Marketing: 2% of Total Supply Investors: 12% of Total Supply Team & Advisors: 15% of Total Supply Foundation: 20% of Total Supply AI & DePIN Mining: 16% of Total Supply Ecosystem & DAO Reserve: 20% of Total Supply Roadmap Zulu Network is preparing for significant milestones in 2024: Investors and Partnerships Zulu Network has attracted investment from notable blockchain and tech investors, including Draper Dragon, Web3.com, CGV, PANONY, D11 Labs, BlueRun Ventures (CH), Satoshi Lab, Ledger Capital, among others. Strategic partnerships aim to expand its ecosystem, bridging DeFi, DePIN, and AI initiatives across platforms: https://zulunetwork.io/ecosystem Full list: AdamSwap, Avail, Beosin, Bitget Wallet, Bybit Wallet, Bool Network, BounceBit, Cobo, East Blue, Followin, Fox Wallet, Gate Wallet, GoPlus Security, Hivello, Inscription Alliance, Intract, Kappa Lending, Kontos, Merlin Chain, Mintlayer, Native, Nubit, OKX Explorer, Orbiter Finance, Owlto Finance, Paid Network, Pell, PoPP, Portal to Bitcoin, Satoshi Protocol, ScaleBit, SecwareX, Taker Protocol, Tuna Chain, XLink, oooo_money. Where Can You Use and Buy $ZULU? Currently in its pre-mainnet phase, $ZULU will be available on various crypto exchanges. Users will be able to engage in staking, DePIN protocols, and dApps on Zulu Network’s ecosystem, creating a self-sustaining environment on Bitcoin that combines security with innovation. Buy on Gate: https://www.gate.io/en/trade/ZULU_USDT Buy on MEXC: https://www.mexc.com/exchange/ZULU_USDT Conclusion Zulu Network is pioneering a new era for Bitcoin, blending secure Bitcoin L1 properties with EVM capabilities to support DeFi, DePIN, and AI. Through its dual-layer architecture, community-driven governance, and decentralized Bitcoin bridge, Zulu Network is set to expand Bitcoin’s utility and democratize access to next-generation blockchain applications.
Zulu Network (ZULU)의 토크노믹스를 이해하면 장기적인 가치와 성장 잠재력에 대한 더 깊은 통찰력을 얻을 수 있습니다. 토큰이 배포되는 방식부터 공급이 관리되는 방식까지 토크노믹스는 프로젝트 경제의 핵심 구조를 드러냅니다. 지금 ZULU 토큰의 광범위한 토크노믹스에 대해 알아보세요!
