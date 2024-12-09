ZMINE 가격 (ZMN)
오늘 ZMINE (ZMN)의 실시간 가격은 0.01218086 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 624.75K USD 입니다. ZMN에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 ZMINE 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 9.84K USD
- ZMINE의 당일 가격 변동 -0.26%
- 유통 공급량 51.29M USD
MEXC에서 ZMN에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 ZMN 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 ZMINE에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 ZMINE에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0009116009.
지난 60일간 ZMINE에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0029298001.
지난 90일간 ZMINE에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-0.26%
|30일
|$ +0.0009116009
|+7.48%
|60일
|$ +0.0029298001
|+24.05%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
ZMINE 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.13%
-0.26%
-2.62%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
ZMINE is a cryptocurrency mining ICO project. It has a unique business model which it is named ""We rent your graphic card (WRYGC)"". The model has run successfully for a year. There are approximately ten thousand GPUs from hundreds of customer in company's facilities. The company make a contract with customer for borrowing GPUs. After that, every half month, the benefit, after electricity cost deducted, will be divided 50:50 between the company and customers. The company will manage all other hardware and facilities and take card of all other cost. It is different from cloud mining because customer own their real graphic cards not just hashing power. Moreover, all of founders have developer background they have invested and mainly focused on R&D in order to optimize the profit not solely the size of mining farm. In term of technology, there are various of advantages, for example coin mining switching, fast GPUs deployment, customize mining hardware, and GPUs overclock profiling. The fund from ICO will be spent to support the real requirements from customers and existing business. 1. Customer don't have advance knowledge about GPUs and mining technology. Therefore, we would purchase large batch of GPUs for cheaper price and suitable mining spec. 2. They would like to invest in mining, however large batch of GPUs and mining equipment could take 1-2 months to be transported. We book and prepare all of those in advance by the fund. Then, it will be ready in very short period. 3. Customer would like to trade their GPUs. ZMINE will developed GPUs market which customer could bid and offer their own GPU comfortably. ZMINE token have been listed in the number one Thailand cryptocurrency exchange, https://bx.in.th, within couple weeks after the sale period being end. After listing, the price has maintained nearly twofold the ICO price. The 24 hours trading value has swung from $110,000 USD to $800,000 USD. These facts could be verified the quality of ZMINE team and trust from customer.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 ZMN에서 AUD
A$0.0190021416
|1 ZMN에서 GBP
￡0.0095010708
|1 ZMN에서 EUR
€0.0114500084
|1 ZMN에서 USD
$0.01218086
|1 ZMN에서 MYR
RM0.0537175926
|1 ZMN에서 TRY
₺0.4237721194
|1 ZMN에서 JPY
¥1.8278598516
|1 ZMN에서 RUB
₽1.2054179056
|1 ZMN에서 INR
₹1.0313534162
|1 ZMN에서 IDR
Rp193.3469125886
|1 ZMN에서 PHP
₱0.705271794
|1 ZMN에서 EGP
￡E.0.6091648086
|1 ZMN에서 BRL
R$0.0740596288
|1 ZMN에서 CAD
C$0.0171750126
|1 ZMN에서 BDT
৳1.4571962818
|1 ZMN에서 NGN
₦19.5832904306
|1 ZMN에서 UAH
₴0.504896647
|1 ZMN에서 VES
Bs0.58468128
|1 ZMN에서 PKR
Rs3.3910296154
|1 ZMN에서 KZT
₸6.198839654
|1 ZMN에서 THB
฿0.4152455174
|1 ZMN에서 TWD
NT$0.394659864
|1 ZMN에서 CHF
Fr0.0107191568
|1 ZMN에서 HKD
HK$0.0946452822
|1 ZMN에서 MAD
.د.م0.1213213656