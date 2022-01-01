zkApes Token (ZAT) 토크노믹스
zkApes Token (ZAT) 정보
What is the project about? zkApes is a metaverse project built on zkSync Era, called Apeverse. Apeverse aims to bring people together from all around the world for entertainment, education, interaction, and expression. Apeverse is developing a whole metaverse ecosystem based on Apes NFTs (dNFTs), users can exchange your NFT(AMM), play games, make money in Apeverse.
What makes your project unique? zkApes is the first metaverse project built on zkSync Era, which is developing a whole metaverse ecosystem, including 8 products: Apes NFT, dNFT, mutant NFT, NFT DEX(AMM), NFT browser, NFTFI, zkSync Name Service and game lobby. zkApes has the largest NFT community on zkSync Era, with 100,000 discord members and 140,000 twitter followers now. zkApes has launch the zkApes token($ZAT), with more than 200,000 onchain holders now. Ranked second in trading volume of NFT on Mint Square.
History of your project. zkApes was launched on Sep. 1st, 2022, released Apeverse roadmap on Oct. 28th, 2022, deployed the first NFT contract on zkSync Era mainnet on Mar. 24th, 2023, launched the first NFT browser on Apr. 12th, 2023, launched the first NFT DEX on Apr. 28th, 2023. zkApes is conducting the biggest airdrop on zkSync for zkSync users.
What’s next for your project? zkApes is launching dNFT and NFTFi, users can stake and lend NFTs (dNFTs) on NFTs DEXs, they can also stake zkApes token for $ZAT. zkApes is setting up cooperations with several game projects, they will be listed on Apeverse game lobby. In addition to new products, zkApes is updating NFTs traits, NFT DEX and NFT browser constantly. The future of Apeverse belongs to the DAO community, and the role of the zkApes token for enabling community-driven DAO governance.
What can your token be used for? Stake, lend zkApes NFTs and earn $ZAT, stake $ZAT and earn $ZAT, buy dNFT by $ZAT, community governance by $ZAT.
zkApes Token (ZAT) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 zkApes Token (ZAT)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
zkApes Token (ZAT) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
zkApes Token (ZAT) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 ZAT 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
ZAT 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 ZAT의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, ZAT 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
ZAT 가격 예측
ZAT 시세가 어디로 향할지 궁금하신가요? ZAT 가격 예측 페이지는 시장 심리, 과거 추세, 기술 지표를 결합하여 미래 전망을 제공합니다.
면책 조항
이 페이지의 토크노믹스 데이터는 타사 소스에서 가져온 것입니다. MEXC는 그 정확성을 보장하지 않습니다. 투자 전 충분한 조사를 진행하시기 바랍니다.