Zerpaay 가격 (ZRPY)
오늘 Zerpaay (ZRPY)의 실시간 가격은 0.01259927 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. ZRPY에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Zerpaay 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 363.69 USD
- Zerpaay의 당일 가격 변동 --
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 ZRPY에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 ZRPY 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Zerpaay에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Zerpaay에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0041293540.
지난 60일간 Zerpaay에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0068088559.
지난 90일간 Zerpaay에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|--
|30일
|$ -0.0041293540
|-32.77%
|60일
|$ -0.0068088559
|-54.04%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Zerpaay 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
--
-1.21%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Zerpaay is a memecoin project built on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), designed to offer a unique blend of entertainment and utility within the cryptocurrency ecosystem. The project's primary purpose is to establish itself as a leading memecoin on XRPL, differentiating itself from typical memecoins by providing real value and utility. Functionally, Zerpaay leverages the speed and low transaction costs of the XRPL to create a token that is not only efficient in transactions but also environmentally conscious. The token aims to be more than a speculative asset; it is intended to be actively used within the Zerpaay community for various purposes. The utility of Zerpaay extends beyond mere transactions. The project is working towards integrating the token into various platforms and applications, including an E-Learning platform focused on XRPL education and an expansion into entertainment sectors like video games and digital media. These initiatives aim to increase the token's practical use and engage a broader audience. In summary, Zerpaay stands out in the cryptocurrency world as a memecoin with a purpose. It is not just focused on capitalizing on current trends but is dedicated to creating a sustainable and utility-driven token within the XRPL ecosystem. The project's clear roadmap, strategic partnerships, and focus on community-driven development reflect its commitment to long-term success and utility in the crypto market.
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 ZRPY에서 AUD
A$0.0199068466
|1 ZRPY에서 GBP
￡0.010079416
|1 ZRPY에서 EUR
€0.0120952992
|1 ZRPY에서 USD
$0.01259927
|1 ZRPY에서 MYR
RM0.0561927442
|1 ZRPY에서 TRY
₺0.4540776908
|1 ZRPY에서 JPY
¥1.9222706239
|1 ZRPY에서 RUB
₽1.2075140368
|1 ZRPY에서 INR
₹1.0934906433
|1 ZRPY에서 IDR
Rp206.5453767888
|1 ZRPY에서 PHP
₱0.7330255286
|1 ZRPY에서 EGP
￡E.0.6355071788
|1 ZRPY에서 BRL
R$0.0725717952
|1 ZRPY에서 CAD
C$0.0178909634
|1 ZRPY에서 BDT
৳1.5303073342
|1 ZRPY에서 NGN
₦18.9461522625
|1 ZRPY에서 UAH
₴0.5252635663
|1 ZRPY에서 VES
Bs0.7559562
|1 ZRPY에서 PKR
Rs3.5153223227
|1 ZRPY에서 KZT
₸6.3761125689
|1 ZRPY에서 THB
฿0.4290051435
|1 ZRPY에서 TWD
NT$0.4137600268
|1 ZRPY에서 CHF
Fr0.0114653357
|1 ZRPY에서 HKD
HK$0.0981483133
|1 ZRPY에서 MAD
.د.م0.1264966708