ZerePy 가격 (ZEREPY)
오늘 ZerePy (ZEREPY)의 실시간 가격은 0.00122885 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 1.23M USD 입니다. ZEREPY에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 ZerePy 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 121.99K USD
- ZerePy의 당일 가격 변동 -15.24%
- 유통 공급량 999.96M USD
MEXC에서 ZEREPY에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 ZEREPY 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 ZerePy에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.000220983211363373.
지난 30일간 ZerePy에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 ZerePy에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 ZerePy에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.000220983211363373
|-15.24%
|30일
|$ 0
|--
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
ZerePy 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.18%
-15.24%
-30.50%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
ZerePy is a cutting-edge framework designed to empower developers and the community in building, deploying, and managing intelligent agents. Rooted in the principles of decentralization, ZerePy bridges the gap between innovative artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. The framework's flexibility and forward-thinking design make it an essential tool for leveraging AI agents to interact seamlessly on-chain and off-chain. At its core, ZerePy provides an intuitive and developer-friendly platform for creating agents that can perform diverse tasks while integrating with the blockchain ecosystem. By utilizing ZerePy, developers gain access to a wide range of tools and resources that simplify the agent-building process, from UI/UX enhancements to robust APIs. The framework supports efficient workflows, allowing users to design, test, and deploy agents with minimal friction. One of the standout features of ZerePy is its ability to funnel value directly back to $ZEREBRO, the native token driving the ecosystem. This unique mechanism ensures that the growth and utility of the framework contribute directly to the broader ZerePy community. As more agents are developed and adopted, the ecosystem becomes increasingly robust, creating a cycle of innovation and reward for all participants. ZerePy is designed with scalability and adaptability in mind. It supports the seamless integration of both in-house and external machine learning models, enabling agents to perform complex tasks with precision. This includes accessing real-time data, automating processes, and executing actions across various domains, whether on-chain (e.g., smart contracts and DeFi interactions) or off-chain (e.g., external API calls). While ZerePy is still in its early stages, its development roadmap is ambitious. The community plays a vital role in shaping its capabilities, contributing ideas, feedback, and technical expertise. As the framework evolves, agents built with ZerePy will gain the ability to perform increasingly sophisticated actions, opening up new possibilities for decentralized applications, data-driven decision-making, and AI-powered automation. With its innovative design, strong community focus, and commitment to decentralization, ZerePy is poised to become a foundational layer in the AI and blockchain space. Whether you’re a developer, enthusiast, or investor, ZerePy represents an exciting opportunity to be part of the future of intelligent agents and decentralized ecosystems.
