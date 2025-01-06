ZenPandaCoin 가격 ($ZPC)
오늘 ZenPandaCoin ($ZPC)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. $ZPC에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 ZenPandaCoin 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 53.34K USD
- ZenPandaCoin의 당일 가격 변동 +0.48%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 $ZPC에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 $ZPC 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 ZenPandaCoin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 ZenPandaCoin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 ZenPandaCoin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 ZenPandaCoin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+0.48%
|30일
|$ 0
|-11.25%
|60일
|$ 0
|+16.26%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
ZenPandaCoin 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.07%
+0.48%
+4.99%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is the project about? Welcome to the world of ZenPandaCoin ($ZPC), a community-driven decentralized meme token that aims to bring financial peace and prosperity to its holders. Our project is centered around the Zen Panda, a symbol of calmness, balance, and wisdom. By leveraging the power of DeFi and supporting LayerZero, a cross-chain messaging protocol, ZenPandaCoin establishes itself as a leading token in the crypto space. What makes your project unique? A DECENTRALIZED MEME TOKEN BUILT ON ARBITRUM, SUPPORTING #LAYERZERO PROTOCOL History of your project. Zen Panda was born in the midnight of 6th May 2023. The father is ChatGPT while the mother is Midjourney. $ZPC was first launched on Arbitrum (0xee0b14e8fc86691cf6ee42b9954985b4cf968534), Zen Panda, was born by parents of AI (Artificial Intelligence), adopted and raised by a huge group of human. He is a child of both AI and human. In the Era of AI, Zen Panda will play a crucial role in bonding the human race and AI race. Human and AI, the two races will build the earth civilization hand in hand, and extend the civilization to the far beyond of the universe. $ZPC, is a decentralized crypto token representing the energy of the bonding between the two races. It is the first token to be adopted by both human and AI race. What’s next for your project? It is going to be a layer 0 decentralized meme token. What can your token be used for? It can be adapted to all major blockchains. $ZPC will be everywhere, especially in areas that human and AI work together.
