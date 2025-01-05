Zebi 가격 (ZCO)
오늘 Zebi (ZCO)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 99.09K USD 입니다. ZCO에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Zebi 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 2.13 USD
- Zebi의 당일 가격 변동 +6.27%
- 유통 공급량 500.00M USD
MEXC에서 ZCO에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 ZCO 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Zebi에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Zebi에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Zebi에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Zebi에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+6.27%
|30일
|$ 0
|+11.85%
|60일
|$ 0
|+138.53%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Zebi 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.00%
+6.27%
-5.94%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Zebi is a young and innovative organization founded, mentored and managed by Oxford, MIT, Stanford, and IIT veterans and thought leaders from Silicon Valley with experience in Google, Uber, Amazon, Microsoft, and Oracle. Zebi specializes in providing Blockchain based offerings to governments and enterprises to leverage and protect their high value and sensitive data. India’s big data generation is increasing exponentially and is expected to reach 3 Zebibytes per year (Zebibyte = 1024^7 bytes) by 2020, driven by continued growth of internet usage, social networks, proliferation of smartphones, as well as the digital initiatives and structural reforms undertaken by the government. At the same time, incidents of data crimes such as data hacks, data leaks, data tampering, identity thefts are on the rise, which are costing Indian organizations and consumers more than $30 billion annually. Zebi specializes in providing blockchain based solutions to governments and enterprises to leverage and protect their high value and sensitive data. Zebi is one of the few enterprise grade product companies based in India offering best of the expertise of Silicon Valley at Indian prices Recognizing the need and opportunity to enable with technology the enforcement of data protection regulations, Zebi has created a Blockchain driven, unique and holistic solution to make high value and sensitive data readily available for legitimate use. Zebi safeguards data against hacking and tampering, while obtaining consent from individuals. The solution comprises of Zebi Chain™ to provide immutability to critical records, coupled with a central hub called Zebi Data Gateway which enables secure and instant data exchange through Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) APIs. Zebi’s innovative, proprietary solution set is one of the first in industry and is patent pending.
