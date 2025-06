ZEAL (ZEAL) 정보

Zealous Swap is the first automated market maker (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Kaspa blockchain, designed to bring fast, secure, and capital-efficient trading to the ecosystem. The platform introduces several innovative features, including an NFT-based fee system that allows users to unlock trading benefits, protocol-owned liquidity (POL) for long-term sustainability, an on-chain insurance fund for user protection, and a modular fee engine that adapts to different trading needs. Zealous Swap aims to become the default liquidity layer on Kaspa, supporting a thriving DeFi ecosystem with user-first design and scalable infrastructure.