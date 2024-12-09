Zclassic 가격 (ZCL)
오늘 Zclassic (ZCL)의 실시간 가격은 0.053839 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 492.44K USD 입니다. ZCL에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Zclassic 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 65.78 USD
- Zclassic의 당일 가격 변동 +1.29%
- 유통 공급량 9.29M USD
MEXC에서 ZCL에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 ZCL 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Zclassic에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.00068818.
지난 30일간 Zclassic에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0078256655.
지난 60일간 Zclassic에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0102041433.
지난 90일간 Zclassic에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.00068818
|+1.29%
|30일
|$ +0.0078256655
|+14.54%
|60일
|$ -0.0102041433
|-18.95%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Zclassic 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+1.70%
+1.29%
+9.12%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Zclassic is a fork of Zcash founded by Rhett Creighton but with the 20% founders’ reward and slow start removed. Miners are simply earning their fair reward, we believe they deserve it, and the coin development can be supported by the community. ZCL also differs from ZEC by removing the slow start (source), we are not trying to deliberately engineer scarcity: The Market decides the price. We are using the same parameters which were produced in the now famous secure "trusted setup meeting" (source) where Peter Todd participated, and he confirmed to us (source) they are safe to use. If just one of the participants kept their key secret and destroyed it, the whole system is secure. Zcash is a cryptocurrency run by the Zero Coin Inc. In order to fund their operations, a 20% mining “Founder’s Reward” is included. Every block, in order to maintain consensus, miners running the Zcash code send 20% of their newly mined rewards to an address controlled by the Zero Coin Inc. Because the Zcash source code is open source, Zclassic simply removes the 20% Founder’s Reward. This gives people the option to mine a blockchain using the same technology of Zcash, but without paying the 20% Founder’s Reward. The mission of Zclassic is to stay as similar to Zcash from a technology perspective, but to never take any pre-mine, founder’s-reward or any other kind of fee that goes to a small group of individuals with special permissions whether elected, appointed, or otherwise.
