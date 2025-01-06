ZapExchange 가격 (ZAPEX)
오늘 ZapExchange (ZAPEX)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. ZAPEX에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 ZapExchange 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 49.11 USD
- ZapExchange의 당일 가격 변동 -0.60%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 ZAPEX에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 ZAPEX 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 ZapExchange에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 ZapExchange에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 ZapExchange에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 ZapExchange에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-0.60%
|30일
|$ 0
|-17.97%
|60일
|$ 0
|+29.46%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
ZapExchange 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
-0.60%
+7.97%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
ZapEx tokens are not just a cryptocurrency; they're your voice and reward system in the ZapEx universe. Participate in crucial DAO votes, steer the direction of protocol changes, and reap rewards for your referrals and trading activity. Dive into hassle-free trading, be it swapping BTC for ETH, ETH for BNB, or ETH for AVAX, all while enhancing your influence and benefits within the ZapEx ecosystem. ZapEx is more than an advanced, hybrid CEX and DEX aggregator. We're the first to offer a Telegram bot for trading, access to over 100+ blockchains and networks, and the rare feature of Limit Orders. Our focus on small-cap coins in cross-chain trades sets us apart, and our room for growth is immense compared to larger competitors. Unparalleled Access: Over 100+ blockchains and networks. Unique Features: Limit Orders and a dedicated Telegram bot. Growth Potential: We're just getting started, and the sky's the limit. Specialized Trading: Focusing on small-cap coins for cross-chain trades. By aggregating multiple exchanges, both centralized and decentralized, ZapEx ensures you're getting the best rates possible. Our unique feature of Limit Orders also means you can set the price points that work for you. Security is non-negotiable at ZapEx. We've undergone rigorous security audits and continuously update our protocols with each major platform update. Our decentralized, non-custodial nature means you have full control over your assets at all times. ZapEx operates on a minimal fee structure, designed to be competitive and user-friendly. We're transparent about our fees, so you're never caught off guard. It's simple - connect your wallet, select your tokens, set your limits (if you're using Limit Orders), and execute your trade. Our platform and Telegram bot are designed for ease of use, ensuring a smooth trading experience.
