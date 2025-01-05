Youcoin(YOU)이란?

What is the project about? Youcoin is a decentralized protocol focusing on proof of personhood and reputation within the digital world. Designed to foster trust and authenticity without reliance on centralized entities, Youcoin introduces a revolutionary way to approach identity and reputation. Through this protocol, individuals are empowered to control their identity, build their reputation, and engage in digital interactions with confidence. What makes your project unique? Youcoin aims to reshape the landscape of identity and reputation in the digital world. By decentralizing these aspects, it removes reliance on centralized and often exclusionary systems, such as government-backed identification or credit scores. Its social-based verification fosters a more inclusive and human-centric approach to identity, empowering individuals and communities alike. History of your project. Youcoin development began 6 months ago, with a public announcement and token launch on 3 Aug 2023. What’s next for your project? In Aug 2023, our whitepaper with detailed technical implementation will be released, along with a PoC detailing how our reputation protocol works. Efforts to bring ecosystem partners on board will also begin. What can your token be used for? The YOU token is designed to have governance properties, empowering users by giving them a say over the future of the protocol. After launch, the YOU core contributors will collaborate with the community and ecosystem partners on key decisions and future initiatives for the protocol and token.

Youcoin (YOU) 리소스 공식 웹사이트