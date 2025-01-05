Youcoin 가격 (YOU)
오늘 Youcoin (YOU)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 28.02K USD 입니다. YOU에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Youcoin 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 4.07 USD
- Youcoin의 당일 가격 변동 --
- 유통 공급량 1.00B USD
MEXC에서 YOU에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 YOU 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Youcoin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Youcoin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Youcoin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Youcoin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|--
|30일
|$ 0
|-34.50%
|60일
|$ 0
|+27.12%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Youcoin 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
--
+3.30%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is the project about? Youcoin is a decentralized protocol focusing on proof of personhood and reputation within the digital world. Designed to foster trust and authenticity without reliance on centralized entities, Youcoin introduces a revolutionary way to approach identity and reputation. Through this protocol, individuals are empowered to control their identity, build their reputation, and engage in digital interactions with confidence. What makes your project unique? Youcoin aims to reshape the landscape of identity and reputation in the digital world. By decentralizing these aspects, it removes reliance on centralized and often exclusionary systems, such as government-backed identification or credit scores. Its social-based verification fosters a more inclusive and human-centric approach to identity, empowering individuals and communities alike. History of your project. Youcoin development began 6 months ago, with a public announcement and token launch on 3 Aug 2023. What’s next for your project? In Aug 2023, our whitepaper with detailed technical implementation will be released, along with a PoC detailing how our reputation protocol works. Efforts to bring ecosystem partners on board will also begin. What can your token be used for? The YOU token is designed to have governance properties, empowering users by giving them a say over the future of the protocol. After launch, the YOU core contributors will collaborate with the community and ecosystem partners on key decisions and future initiatives for the protocol and token.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 YOU에서 AUD
A$--
|1 YOU에서 GBP
￡--
|1 YOU에서 EUR
€--
|1 YOU에서 USD
$--
|1 YOU에서 MYR
RM--
|1 YOU에서 TRY
₺--
|1 YOU에서 JPY
¥--
|1 YOU에서 RUB
₽--
|1 YOU에서 INR
₹--
|1 YOU에서 IDR
Rp--
|1 YOU에서 PHP
₱--
|1 YOU에서 EGP
￡E.--
|1 YOU에서 BRL
R$--
|1 YOU에서 CAD
C$--
|1 YOU에서 BDT
৳--
|1 YOU에서 NGN
₦--
|1 YOU에서 UAH
₴--
|1 YOU에서 VES
Bs--
|1 YOU에서 PKR
Rs--
|1 YOU에서 KZT
₸--
|1 YOU에서 THB
฿--
|1 YOU에서 TWD
NT$--
|1 YOU에서 CHF
Fr--
|1 YOU에서 HKD
HK$--
|1 YOU에서 MAD
.د.م--