Youclout (YCT) 정보

First Cardano native Metaverse enabling Tik-Tok style NFTs to bridge the gap between influencers and their community, allowing them to tokenize their creations and providing a marketplace to bring together sellers and buyers.

Built on top of the Metaverse, YouClout is the first community driven virtual social network featuring an interactive 3D Universe where people can socialize with influencers.