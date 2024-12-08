YOM 가격 (YOM)
오늘 YOM (YOM)의 실시간 가격은 0.02196086 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 2.77M USD 입니다. YOM에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 YOM 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 5.69K USD
- YOM의 당일 가격 변동 +2.74%
- 유통 공급량 126.33M USD
MEXC에서 YOM에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 YOM 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 YOM에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.00058482.
지난 30일간 YOM에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0056325191.
지난 60일간 YOM에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0049258340.
지난 90일간 YOM에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.00058482
|+2.74%
|30일
|$ -0.0056325191
|-25.64%
|60일
|$ -0.0049258340
|-22.43%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
YOM 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.39%
+2.74%
-8.00%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is YOM? YOM is at the forefront of a paradigm shift in the gaming industry, spearheading the development of the first-of-its-kind DePIN (Distributed Physical Infrastructure Network). This innovative technology disrupts traditional cloud gaming by enabling the seamless streaming of high-quality games to any device with an internet connection. YOM's DePIN network eliminates the need for expensive gaming hardware typically associated with AAA gaming. By leveraging a distributed network of shared computing resources (nodes), YOM offers significant advantages: Global Low Latency: Stream games with minimal lag, regardless of location. Near-Zero Costs: Enjoy cost-effective cloud gaming experiences. Device Agnostic: Play on any device with an internet connection, from mobile phones to laptops. This innovative approach not only benefits gamers but also incentivizes node operators. Individuals can contribute their computing power to the network and earn passive income through the $YOM token. YOM's Evolution: Founded in 2020, YOM started as both a network and content provider. In 2024, they shifted their focus solely on DePIN infrastructure, leaving content creation to partners. This strategic move and the appointment of a seasoned leadership team attracted the attention of Outlier Ventures and Borderless Capital, propelling YOM's growth. The Future of YOM: YOM is actively expanding its DePIN network with the ambitious goal of accommodating millions of users on a single, fully distributed network. This unprecedented feat would significantly broaden the gaming market, making high-end titles accessible to anyone with an internet connection. To further solidify their position, YOM is actively: Onboarding Major Game Projects: Integrating established and upcoming titles into the network. Collaborating with Streaming Services: Providing interactive experiences through streaming platforms. Incentivizing Developers: Offering attractive programs to attract independent and established game creators. The $YOM Token: The $YOM token serves as the backbone of the YOM ecosystem. It functions as a reward mechanism for node operators, incentivizing network participation and growth. Additionally, a portion of each transaction is allocated towards burning tokens, ultimately benefiting all stakeholders by reducing the overall supply. YOM's DePIN technology presents a compelling vision for the future of cloud gaming. By offering unparalleled accessibility, cost-effectiveness, and developer empowerment, YOM is poised to reshape the gaming landscape and usher in a new era of immersive and universally accessible gaming experiences.
