Yieldly 가격 (YLDY)
오늘 Yieldly (YLDY)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. YLDY에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Yieldly 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 -- USD
- Yieldly의 당일 가격 변동 +1.23%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 YLDY에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 YLDY 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Yieldly에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Yieldly에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Yieldly에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Yieldly에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+1.23%
|30일
|$ 0
|-8.49%
|60일
|$ 0
|+8.52%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Yieldly 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.07%
+1.23%
-38.20%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Yieldly wants to help people re-conceptualize value and the way it is exchanged. Yieldly believes digital value should be exchanged swiftly, simply, and safely and are working to set the industry standards by which people will transact interact with blockchain technology. The Yieldly DeFi ecosystem is comprised of four foundational pillars built on the Algorand blockchain. First, Yieldly’s purpose-built smart contracts enable developers of ASA tokens (“Algorand Standard Assets” comparable to ERC20 on Ethereum) to easily create staking and rewards systems on top of Algorand. This opens up the Algorand ecosystem for many use cases that are currently booming on other blockchains such as yield farming, NFT distribution, and social rewards systems. Next, Yieldly has built the first no-loss lottery designed to harness Algorand’s rewards system, aggregate rewards, and distribute them to users. Akin to PankcakeSwap and PoolTogether on their respective ecosystems, Yieldly’s no-loss lottery will unlock deep liquidity on Algorand. Third, Yieldly wants to make it easy for anyone to access Algorand and experience the many benefits of DeFi. To that end, Yieldly will release a cross-chain token bridge in June that will allow swapping of ASA YLDY for ERC-20 YLDY. Finally, Yieldly will build out further bridges to expand the pathways for any ASA native token holder. This will drive new users and more liquidity to Algorand. After the smart contracts enable users to build staking and rewards systems and open pathways for more liquidity to flow into the Algorand Network, Yieldly will unite the ecosystem via an automatic market maker (otherwise known as a Decentralized Exchange or DEX). This component has the potential to elevate Algorand to achieve mass adoption as a leading DeFi protocol.
