Yesports 가격 (YESP)
오늘 Yesports (YESP)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. YESP에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Yesports 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 6.83K USD
- Yesports의 당일 가격 변동 +2.86%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 YESP에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 YESP 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Yesports에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Yesports에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Yesports에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Yesports에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+2.86%
|30일
|$ 0
|-11.80%
|60일
|$ 0
|-3.44%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Yesports 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-2.20%
+2.86%
+8.06%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is the project about? Yesports is disrupting the traditional gaming world and democratizing the industry in its mission to deliver complete, user-friendly experiences and bridge the gap between gaming, fans, and web3. Bringing entertainment and access closer to the user, Yesports is leading the way in creating a more inclusive gaming world leveraging new technology. Backed by leading VCs and built with world-leading technology, Yesports is focused on delivering the most valuable digital products for gamers everywhere. What makes your project unique? Yesports is unique in that we have more esports partnerships than any other platform in the space. This allows us to drop completely unique products in collaboration with our web3 gaming network of more than 50 web3 games. Being able to faciliate web3 experiences such as branded game items, esports leagues, speciality events for esports in web3 is a huge point of difference for Yesports. The platform aslo stands out in its offering of a many different fan engagemetn features from gamer No Loss NFT Prize Games, the first esports leagues in web3, speciality round robin tournaments, branded game items, rare colelctibles and whitelabeled esports metaverses to come. Historyof your project? Yesports was founded in September 2021 when the team through its relationships with big names in the esports space realised that esports teams lacked creative, fun and engaging ways to deliver fan-first experiences. It was through that vision of providing new ways for teams to engage their fans that Yesports was created. The first months of Yesports saw the team establish multiple strong partnerships in esports that cascaded to a huge 11 esports teams with a 30m fan reach across 5 continents. In late 2022 Yesports did its first soft launch of 6 teams multi-tiered fully customiseable memberships that saw the first onboarding of esports fans into the web3 space via Yesports. Through the first quarter of 2023 Yesports has succesf
