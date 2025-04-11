Yachts Coin 가격 (YTC)
오늘 Yachts Coin (YTC)의 실시간 가격은 0.00318764 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 3.18M USD 입니다. YTC에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Yachts Coin 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 -- USD
- Yachts Coin의 당일 가격 변동 +3.98%
- 유통 공급량 999.91M USD
MEXC에서 YTC에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 YTC 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Yachts Coin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.000122.
지난 30일간 Yachts Coin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Yachts Coin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Yachts Coin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.000122
|+3.98%
|30일
|$ 0
|--
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Yachts Coin 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.42%
+3.98%
+18.21%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Yachtscoin (YTC) Project Overview Launched in December 2024 by a boutique yacht brokerage company with 20 years of experience in the luxury yacht market, Yachtscoin (YTC) is a cryptocurrency designed to bridge the gap between the maritime industry and blockchain technology. The project focuses on facilitating seamless transactions within the yachting ecosystem, offering an efficient, secure, and transparent payment method for high-value maritime services and luxury yacht acquisitions. Yachtscoin aims to address the specific needs of yacht owners, brokers, manufacturers, and service providers by streamlining payments for yacht purchases, charters, maintenance, and exclusive maritime experiences. Traditional payment methods in this industry often involve complex processes, high fees, and delays. YTC offers a blockchain-based alternative that ensures fast, low-cost, and borderless transactions, enhancing efficiency and security for all parties involved. The Yachtscoin ecosystem integrates smart contract functionality to automate contractual agreements in yacht sales and charters. This feature reduces administrative overhead, minimizes fraud risk, and ensures secure, trustless transactions. By leveraging blockchain technology, YTC improves transactional transparency, giving users confidence in the security and legitimacy of their dealings. Yachtscoin also aims to become a versatile tool for luxury lifestyle investments by enabling payments for related services such as marina fees, crew management, fuel provisioning, and yacht maintenance. The project is designed to support partnerships with yacht manufacturers, marinas, and service providers, further integrating YTC into the broader maritime economy. The project’s website features information on the world’s top 10 largest yachts, reflecting Yachtscoin’s commitment to aligning with the luxury maritime sector. This content is intended to engage enthusiasts and investors interested in combining the world of luxury yachts with innovative blockchain solutions. Yachtscoin is developed with scalability and security in mind to support the growing demand for digital transactions in high-value industries. It is built to integrate with existing payment infrastructures and offers straightforward wallet solutions for seamless adoption by individuals and businesses in the yachting market. Future developments for Yachtscoin include expanding partnerships with global yacht dealers, integrating with NFT marketplaces for yacht-related digital assets, and developing exclusive membership programs offering premium yachting experiences. Yachtscoin’s mission is to simplify and modernize financial operations within the luxury yachting industry by providing a secure, efficient, and user-friendly cryptocurrency tailored to the sector’s unique needs.
|1 YTC에서 VND
₫81.73427724
|1 YTC에서 AUD
A$0.005100224
|1 YTC에서 GBP
￡0.0024226064
|1 YTC에서 EUR
€0.0028051232
|1 YTC에서 USD
$0.00318764
|1 YTC에서 MYR
RM0.0140893688
|1 YTC에서 TRY
₺0.121289702
|1 YTC에서 JPY
¥0.457585722
|1 YTC에서 RUB
₽0.26696485
|1 YTC에서 INR
₹0.2747426916
|1 YTC에서 IDR
Rp54.027788506
|1 YTC에서 KRW
₩4.5472640892
|1 YTC에서 PHP
₱0.1815998508
|1 YTC에서 EGP
￡E.0.1636215612
|1 YTC에서 BRL
R$0.0187433232
|1 YTC에서 CAD
C$0.0043989432
|1 YTC에서 BDT
৳0.3873938892
|1 YTC에서 NGN
₦5.0920636416
|1 YTC에서 UAH
₴0.131968296
|1 YTC에서 VES
Bs0.22632244
|1 YTC에서 PKR
Rs0.8938780088
|1 YTC에서 KZT
₸1.6473404756
|1 YTC에서 THB
฿0.1068496928
|1 YTC에서 TWD
NT$0.1030882776
|1 YTC에서 AED
د.إ0.0116986388
|1 YTC에서 CHF
Fr0.0025819884
|1 YTC에서 HKD
HK$0.02470421
|1 YTC에서 MAD
.د.م0.029645052
|1 YTC에서 MXN
$0.0649641032