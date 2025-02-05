XSHIB 가격 (XSHIB)
오늘 XSHIB (XSHIB)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. XSHIB에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 XSHIB 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 36.60 USD
- XSHIB의 당일 가격 변동 -2.52%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 XSHIB에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 XSHIB 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 XSHIB에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 XSHIB에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 XSHIB에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 XSHIB에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-2.52%
|30일
|$ 0
|-52.37%
|60일
|$ 0
|-59.35%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
XSHIB 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
-2.52%
-7.78%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Welcome to the thrilling universe of XSHIB, where innovation meets charm, and Musk's visionary X fuses with the adorable allure of SHIB. Embarking on a journey inspired by the genius of Elon Musk and the playful energy of the Shiba Inu, XSHIB is more than just a meme coin—it's a revolution, a community, and a phenomenon in the making. 🌟 The Fusion of Icons At XSHIB, we celebrate the fusion of Musk's X, symbolizing boundless imagination and innovation, with the iconic SHIB, representing loyalty and companionship. Together, they form a harmonious blend, symbolizing the spirit of unity, exploration, and endless possibilities. 🚀 Driving Innovation Forward XSHIB isn't just a cryptocurrency; it's a testament to the power of collective creativity. We're not just embracing the future; we're shaping it. With groundbreaking technology and a passionate community, XSHIB aims to drive innovation forward, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the crypto world. 🌍 Building a Strong Community At the heart of XSHIB lies a vibrant and inclusive community. We believe in the strength of togetherness, where every member plays a vital role. Join us, and you become more than an investor—you become a part of a family that supports, inspires, and innovates together. 🐕 The Spirit of SHIB, The Vision of X XSHIB embodies the playful spirit of SHIB, reminding us not to take life too seriously, while embracing Musk's visionary drive that propels us towards a brighter tomorrow. With XSHIB, you invest in more than a coin; you invest in a movement, a philosophy, and a shared dream. 🌈 Join Us in Redefining Possibilities Are you ready to be a part of something extraordinary? XSHIB welcomes pioneers, dreamers, and believers to join us on this exhilarating adventure. Together, we'll redefine the future of cryptocurrency, one XSHIB at a time. Dive into the world of XSHIB, where Musk's X and SHIB's heart beat as one. Embrace the future. Embrace the fusion. Embrace XSHIB. Let's soar to new heig
