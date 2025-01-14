XRP20 가격 (XRP20)
오늘 XRP20 (XRP20)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. XRP20에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 XRP20 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 528.81 USD
- XRP20의 당일 가격 변동 +4.50%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 XRP20에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 XRP20 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 XRP20에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 XRP20에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 XRP20에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 XRP20에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+4.50%
|30일
|$ 0
|-14.72%
|60일
|$ 0
|-6.09%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
XRP20 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.21%
+4.50%
-12.21%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is the project about? Drawing inspiration from the original XRP, but built as an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, XRP20 is a more user focused and accessible token, featuring Stake To Earn utility and a burn mechanism making it deflationary. XRP20 aims to democratize access to a token that has traditionally served institutional players. Anybody holding XRP20 can stake their tokens to earn passive income. XRP20 is set up as a deflationary token with a buy and burn mechanism that sends 0.1% of every buy and sell to a burn address. 10% of the total supply is allocated to be burned. XRP20 team firmly believes in the power of decentralization and that creating a new token for the XRP Army will strengthen the ecosystem and embolden the community’s resolve in the wake of its current challenges What makes your project unique? Built on the foundations of XRP and following the movement of offering second chances for those who missed those out years ago, XRP20 aims to offer accessibility, inclusivity, utility, and simplicity and bridge the knowledge gap for new crypto participants as the original XRP token benefited institutional investors. Moreover, with the staking feature, buyers are now able to earn passive income. History of your project. XRP20 presale started on the 31st of July and concluded on the 15th of August, selling out the hard cap of $3,680,000.00 in about 2 weeks. Staking was launched on the 14th of August and over 50% of the tokens available in presale have been staked since then. Claiming of XRP20 went live on the 22nd of August and a trading pool has been created on Uniswap at the same time. What’s next for your project? After a successful launch on DEX, the next phase in the roadmap is the implementation of a token burning mechanism. This feature will automatically reduce the token supply with each transaction, increasing scarcity. Awarding staking rewards is a continuous process which will take place over the course of 4 years. 3,750 tokens are being emitted per ETH block. What can your token be used for? The project is a great opportunity for people who missed out on the early gains of XRP but this time, they can receive staking rewards and earn some passive income as well.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
