XRP GOD CANDLE 가격 (XGC)
오늘 XRP GOD CANDLE (XGC)의 실시간 가격은 0.00172502 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 1.02M USD 입니다. XGC에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 XRP GOD CANDLE 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 51.30 USD
- XRP GOD CANDLE의 당일 가격 변동 --
- 유통 공급량 589.00M USD
MEXC에서 XGC에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 XGC 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 XRP GOD CANDLE에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 XRP GOD CANDLE에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 XRP GOD CANDLE에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 XRP GOD CANDLE에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|--
|30일
|$ 0
|--
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
XRP GOD CANDLE 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
--
0.00%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
In a world where XRP has long been a beacon of innovation and resilience, XRP GOD CANDLE (XGC) was born out of the dreams and aspirations of the XRP community. XGC is not just another token; it represents the anticipated “god candle” that many believe will ignite when XRP breaks out of its long-standing market structure. This movement, shared by countless XRP enthusiasts, inspired the creation of XGC, a meme token designed to bring the community together and offer unique value in its own right. The name “GOD CANDLE” itself holds a symbolic place within the crypto world. In market terms, a “god candle” represents a significant breakout move — a candle on the chart so massive that it becomes a clear marker of strength and momentum. For XGC, this is more than just an anticipated move; it’s the embodiment of the community’s belief in XRP’s future potential. Created for XRP believers, XGC is a way for fans to celebrate, participate in, and benefit from the growth they foresee in XRP’s journey. Who XGC Is For: The Community at Heart XGC is designed for the XRP community and broader retail investors who have long held confidence in XRP’s long-term success. As a community-driven token, XGC is built to foster unity, strengthen community identity, and celebrate XRP’s triumphs. It’s a token that’s accessible and relatable, created to honor the journey that XRP has taken and inspire excitement about where it might lead. Utility of XGC: A Token with Purpose Beyond the Meme While XGC started as a meme token, it’s evolved into much more than a playful addition to the XRP ecosystem. The utility of XGC extends into various areas, aiming to bring value and engagement to its holders. For starters, XGC is developing a game that allows the community to dive into an engaging XRP-themed experience. Additionally, XGC’s animated cartoon series aims to bring the character of XRP GOD CANDLE to life, delivering humor, entertainment, and a sense of unity around XRP’s narrative. The XGC project also features an exclusive NFT collection. Each NFT in this collection is designed to reflect elements of the XRP community’s identity and aspirations, offering a way for supporters to own a unique piece of the XGC story. Alongside NFTs, XGC merchandise (merch) brings the project’s iconic visuals to clothing and accessories, allowing fans to wear their passion and connect with other XRP believers wherever they go. The ultimate goal of XGC is to add layers of interactive utility that connect fans to XRP in new ways. Whether through the game, the cartoon, NFTs, or merch, XGC aims to solidify itself as an essential companion to XRP, bringing real engagement to the community. The Vision and Roadmap: What’s Next for XGC The team behind XGC has a clear roadmap designed to fuel excitement and growth within the XRP ecosystem. Initially, the team plans to expand XGC’s community engagement through the launch of its game, animated series, NFT collection, and interactive content. Each phase of the roadmap brings new features and utility aimed at deepening the relationship between XGC holders and the broader XRP community. Following these releases, XGC will focus on expanding partnerships within the XRP ecosystem, seeking out opportunities to work with other XRP-based projects and initiatives. These partnerships will not only enhance XGC’s reach but also aim to bring more utility and benefits to its holders. Further down the line, the team is also exploring ways to leverage XGC in future DeFi applications, staking, and community-led initiatives, ensuring that XGC remains an evolving asset within the XRP family. Giving Back: Donations After Every 1 Million XRP Market Cap Milestone At XRP GOD CANDLE (XGC), we believe in not only building value within our community but also giving back to the world. As XRP is a green, environmentally friendly tool that champions sustainable finance, it’s only natural that XGC supports causes that protect and preserve nature. That’s why we’ve committed to making donations after every 1 million XRP market cap milestone. This initiative enables XGC to contribute positively beyond the crypto space, supporting environmental causes and other impactful projects for a greener planet. With each new milestone, XGC celebrates growth by giving back, reinforcing our commitment to a sustainable, better future for all. A Message to the XRP Community: A Family Built on Shared Vision XGC was created with a single purpose: to bring excitement, unity, and a bit of humor to the XRP family. As members of the XRP community, the creators of XGC share the same beliefs, dreams, and aspirations for XRP’s potential. They know that XRP’s journey hasn’t always been easy, but it’s one worth celebrating. Through XGC, the community now has an emblem, a rallying point, and a token to call their own — a new addition to the family that honors XRP’s past while eagerly awaiting its future. To the XRP community, XGC extends an invitation. Join us in building something memorable. Together, let’s watch as XRP continues to forge its path, and let’s celebrate each milestone with XGC by our side. This isn’t just a token; it’s a symbol of shared belief and a reminder that when XRP reaches its “god candle” moment, we’ll all be there to light the way. Conclusion XRP GOD CANDLE (XGC) represents a unique blend of community spirit, anticipated value, and interactive experiences. Created by and for the XRP community, XGC adds a layer of fun, value, and utility that complements XRP’s mission. For those who believe in XRP’s future, XGC is more than just a meme — it’s a token of faith and celebration. Join the journey, become a part of the family, and let’s light the way to the god candle together.
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 XGC에서 AUD
A$0.0027772822
|1 XGC에서 GBP
￡0.0013972662
|1 XGC에서 EUR
€0.0016732694
|1 XGC에서 USD
$0.00172502
|1 XGC에서 MYR
RM0.00776259
|1 XGC에서 TRY
₺0.06123821
|1 XGC에서 JPY
¥0.272466909
|1 XGC에서 RUB
₽0.17595204
|1 XGC에서 INR
₹0.1493349814
|1 XGC에서 IDR
Rp28.2790118688
|1 XGC에서 PHP
₱0.1011379226
|1 XGC에서 EGP
￡E.0.0870100088
|1 XGC에서 BRL
R$0.010436371
|1 XGC에서 CAD
C$0.0024667786
|1 XGC에서 BDT
৳0.2098141826
|1 XGC에서 NGN
₦2.6785938058
|1 XGC에서 UAH
₴0.0729855962
|1 XGC에서 VES
Bs0.09142606
|1 XGC에서 PKR
Rs0.4810390772
|1 XGC에서 KZT
₸0.9156061156
|1 XGC에서 THB
฿0.059858194
|1 XGC에서 TWD
NT$0.0568911596
|1 XGC에서 CHF
Fr0.0015697682
|1 XGC에서 HKD
HK$0.0134206556
|1 XGC에서 MAD
.د.م0.0173709514