XROW 가격 (XROW)
오늘 XROW (XROW)의 실시간 가격은 0.00431002 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. XROW에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 XROW 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 676.59 USD
- XROW의 당일 가격 변동 --
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 XROW에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 XROW 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 XROW에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 XROW에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0000562108.
지난 60일간 XROW에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0004162380.
지난 90일간 XROW에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|--
|30일
|$ +0.0000562108
|+1.30%
|60일
|$ +0.0004162380
|+9.66%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
XROW 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
--
0.00%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is the project about? XROW is a new ecosystem that includes a variety of different tools that are necessary for every person, allowing them to use only one platform to buy and sell cryptocurrency through an exchange / redirect to another network / stake for passive earnings / store on a wallet. What makes your project unique? One of the distinctive features is that people can protect themselves from using multiple platforms, which reduces their risks of being caught by scammers, reduces commission costs, and allows them to use convenient and intuitive tools. XROW bridge already boasts high speed, and the team will adhere to the same high standards in creating other products on the unified XROW platform. History of your project. A team of crypto enthusiasts with a large following has decided to create a single platform that will meet the needs and requirements of those who are just starting to learn about cryptocurrencies and those who are already experienced in this field. The team has set a high standard for the development of tools that are available on the XROW platform. What’s next for your project? The XROW team has already completed the development of a cross-chain bridge and is successfully gaining momentum in the sale of the token, which will serve as a link throughout the XROW ecosystem. Based on the roadmap, the team will continue to work on creating a crypto wallet, exchange, and staking farm. Further goals will also be identified over time. What can your token be used for? The XROW token will serve as a unified bridge token for all tools on the XROW platform. In the crypto exchange, the token will be implemented to reduce fees when buying or selling cryptocurrencies. In the farm, it will be awarded as a reward and, through staking, maintain greater token liquidity. In the cross-chain bridge and wallet, it will only be a bonus for using the tools (Airdrops)
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 XROW에서 AUD
A$0.0069391322
|1 XROW에서 GBP
￡0.0035342164
|1 XROW에서 EUR
€0.0041807194
|1 XROW에서 USD
$0.00431002
|1 XROW에서 MYR
RM0.01939509
|1 XROW에서 TRY
₺0.1528764094
|1 XROW에서 JPY
¥0.679905655
|1 XROW에서 RUB
₽0.4438889598
|1 XROW에서 INR
₹0.3729460306
|1 XROW에서 IDR
Rp70.6560542688
|1 XROW에서 PHP
₱0.2532567752
|1 XROW에서 EGP
￡E.0.2173974088
|1 XROW에서 BRL
R$0.0261187212
|1 XROW에서 CAD
C$0.0061633286
|1 XROW에서 BDT
৳0.5242277326
|1 XROW에서 NGN
₦6.6925559558
|1 XROW에서 UAH
₴0.1823569462
|1 XROW에서 VES
Bs0.22843106
|1 XROW에서 PKR
Rs1.2022369788
|1 XROW에서 KZT
₸2.2876724156
|1 XROW에서 THB
฿0.149557694
|1 XROW에서 TWD
NT$0.1421875598
|1 XROW에서 CHF
Fr0.0039221182
|1 XROW에서 HKD
HK$0.0335319556
|1 XROW에서 MAD
.د.م0.0434019014