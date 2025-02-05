xRocket 가격 (XROCK)
오늘 xRocket (XROCK)의 실시간 가격은 0.0261855 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. XROCK에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 xRocket 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 27.17K USD
- xRocket의 당일 가격 변동 -0.35%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 XROCK에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 XROCK 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 xRocket에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 xRocket에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0026978423.
지난 60일간 xRocket에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0044072396.
지난 90일간 xRocket에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0129190611431012.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-0.35%
|30일
|$ -0.0026978423
|-10.30%
|60일
|$ -0.0044072396
|-16.83%
|90일
|$ -0.0129190611431012
|-33.03%
xRocket 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.78%
-0.35%
-14.48%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
The XROCK token is the cornerstone of the xRocket ecosystem, the first centralized exchange (CEX) born in Telegram on The Open Network (TON) blockchain. This revolutionary token serves multiple purposes within the xRocket platform, providing users with an array of benefits and utilities designed to enhance their trading experience. Utility and Benefits Trading Fee Discounts: Holders of XROCK tokens enjoy significant discounts on trading fees. This feature is designed to incentivize the holding and use of XROCK within the platform, making trading more cost-effective for frequent users. Staking Rewards: Users can stake their XROCK tokens to earn rewards. Staking not only provides a passive income stream but also helps secure the network and maintain liquidity within the exchange. The staking process is straightforward, allowing users of all experience levels to participate easily. Governance Participation: XROCK token holders have the ability to participate in the governance of the Xrocket exchange. This includes voting on key decisions such as listing new tokens, implementing new features, and making changes to trading policies. This decentralized approach ensures that the community has a voice in the platform’s development. Exclusive Access: Certain features and events on the xRocket platform are exclusively available to XROCK holders. This includes early access to new token listings, participation in special trading competitions, and invitations to exclusive community events. Technological Foundation Built on the TON blockchain, XROCK benefits from the high throughput and scalability of the network. TON's advanced technology ensures fast transaction speeds and low fees, which are critical for a seamless trading experience on the xRocket exchange. The security features of the TON blockchain also ensure that users' funds and transactions are protected against fraud and hacking attempts. Market Potential The XROCK token is positioned to tap into the growing market of decentralized finance (DeFi) and blockchain technology. As the first CEX on TON, xRocket aims to attract a wide user base by offering unique advantages that leverage the strengths of the TON blockchain. This includes integration with TON's ecosystem, providing users with access to a broader range of decentralized applications (dApps) and services. Tokenomics The total supply of XROCK is capped, creating a deflationary model that can increase the token's value over time as demand grows. A portion of the trading fees collected in XROCK is burned regularly, reducing the circulating supply and creating upward pressure on the token's price. This mechanism aligns the interests of token holders with the long-term success of the xRocket exchange.
