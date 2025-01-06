XList 가격 (XLIST)
오늘 XList (XLIST)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. XLIST에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 XList 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 12.31 USD
- XList의 당일 가격 변동 -15.41%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 XLIST에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 XLIST 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 XList에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 XList에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 XList에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 XList에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-15.41%
|30일
|$ 0
|-52.36%
|60일
|$ 0
|-68.55%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
XList 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.02%
-15.41%
-62.04%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
The XList token runs on the XRPL network and its main utility allows XList holders to decide through the power of voting which exchange XList will list on every two months. XList holders can also vote for their favourite XRPL project from a list that is participating in the voting at the same time. The project with the highest number of votes will list on the exchange with the highest number of votes alongside XList. XList covers the listing fees of both projects to list on the winning exchange. XList is working to establish partnerships or close relationships with exchanges involved in the voting process and will be able to negotiate good offers for the listing fees. XList holders vote using their Xumm wallet and the number of votes applied equals the number of XList tokens held in their wallet. XList held its first vote during the presales in May 2022 which finished on 1st June. The exchange for the first vote was Bitrue and the XRPL project which won the vote was Staykx. XList & StaykX therefore listed on Bitrue exchange and XList covered the listing fees for both projects. See XList website for more information: https://www.xlist.one Staking is also available to XList holders and they will be able to stake their XList to earn passive income over time. Staking is available on CEX and DEX platforms. XList is collaborating with the NVL project and NVL holders will earn XList from staking too. XList also launched the XList Totem Pole which represents and commemorates the history of the XList project and the XRP community. It records the history of all XList Vote winners. Every time a vote is completed and the winners are announced then the XList Totem Pole is updated with the logo of the winning exchange and XRPL project. These are added to the rings on the bands of the XList Totem Pole. The rings on the bands are always reserved for this purpose. The XList Totem Pole also has 63 permanent advertising spaces on the wings (front & back) and the tail where a logo or image can be placed. Each space can include one or more links to website URLs or an image of your choice so it is great for advertising. Just click on show or hide annotations to view links on the Totem. Anyone can be featured on the Totem Pole including XRP community leaders, influencers, XRPL projects, individuals, companies, etc. The permanent spaces can be purchased from https://store.xlist.one When all 63 spaces are bought and allocated then additional XList Totem Poles will be generated with blank wings and tail. The rings on the bands will always be exactly the same across every XList Totem Pole showing the exchanges and XRPL projects that XList has helped and supported along its journey. All Totem Poles will be available to view. XList is actively seeking to develop partnerships and collaborations with Metaverse and gaming projects that would like to feature the XList Totem Poles. This will help bring awareness to anyone who is featured on the totem poles and be a bit of fun for anyone involved in the Metaverse or gaming platforms when they stumble across the XList Totem Poles. XList kindly welcomes any Metaverse or gaming projects to get in touch to chat about collaborating. XList has not held any free airdrops or free giveaways to the public. Instead, two rounds of presales were held and Initial Dex offerings. XList is focused on protecting its investors and has a well planned long-term strategy aimed at growing the value of the XList token and the XList project while helping support other great XRPL projects.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 XLIST에서 AUD
A$--
|1 XLIST에서 GBP
￡--
|1 XLIST에서 EUR
€--
|1 XLIST에서 USD
$--
|1 XLIST에서 MYR
RM--
|1 XLIST에서 TRY
₺--
|1 XLIST에서 JPY
¥--
|1 XLIST에서 RUB
₽--
|1 XLIST에서 INR
₹--
|1 XLIST에서 IDR
Rp--
|1 XLIST에서 PHP
₱--
|1 XLIST에서 EGP
￡E.--
|1 XLIST에서 BRL
R$--
|1 XLIST에서 CAD
C$--
|1 XLIST에서 BDT
৳--
|1 XLIST에서 NGN
₦--
|1 XLIST에서 UAH
₴--
|1 XLIST에서 VES
Bs--
|1 XLIST에서 PKR
Rs--
|1 XLIST에서 KZT
₸--
|1 XLIST에서 THB
฿--
|1 XLIST에서 TWD
NT$--
|1 XLIST에서 CHF
Fr--
|1 XLIST에서 HKD
HK$--
|1 XLIST에서 MAD
.د.م--