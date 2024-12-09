Xfinite Entertainment 가격 (XET)
오늘 Xfinite Entertainment (XET)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 1.14M USD 입니다. XET에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Xfinite Entertainment 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 38.77 USD
- Xfinite Entertainment의 당일 가격 변동 -3.10%
- 유통 공급량 2.33B USD
MEXC에서 XET에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 XET 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Xfinite Entertainment에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Xfinite Entertainment에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Xfinite Entertainment에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Xfinite Entertainment에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-3.10%
|30일
|$ 0
|+55.26%
|60일
|$ 0
|+87.60%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Xfinite Entertainment 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.07%
-3.10%
-6.27%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is Xfinite? Xfinite is a decentralized entertainment ecosystem built on Algorand blockchain. The first dApp in our ecosystem - Mzaalo incentivizes content consumers for watching content. It is a gamified video on demand platform with over 12,000 movies and Live Tv, 1500 music tracks and much more... The dApp is currently available on iOS, android and web. To learn more about Mzaalo visit: https://mzaalo.com/ How is Xfinite disrupting the entertainment ecosystem? Through their decentralized network, Xfinite aims to bring mass adoption of Blockchain as a technology across the globe (mainly through non-native crypto users). Xfinite’s watch to earn model will empower millions of users to have access to premium content at their disposal and earn crypto rewards. The blockchain enterprise already has partnered with 600+ loyalty partners across the globe to provide utility to its ecosystem participants. Xfinite is also on the anvil of launching their NFT marketplace that will facilitate XET holders to buy or sell NFTs. Who are Xfinite’s ecosystem enablers? Xfinite is powered by Algorand and backed by participants like Borderless Capital, Algorand, Shima Capital, Ceras Ventures, Black Mamba and FBG Capital. Xfinite also has established partnerships with esteemed organizations like Daimler, Josh, DailyHunt, and Eros Now. How is the XET token dispersed in the ecosystem? 25% of XET tokens This will open up avenues for potential investors to become representatives of the token itself. 28.75% of XET tokens - Rewards Utility A pool of 28.75% of XET tokens are segmented to incentivize XET ecosystem participants for contributing to the platform. 10% of XET reserves for the team For longer sustainability of the project and to keep the team consciously invested, 10% of XET will be reserved for the team members as an incentive for their contribution towards the project. 10% of XET for Strategic Partners Xfinite’s ecosystem has some ‘reach enablers’ who contribute to the development of the project. Partnerships play a pivotal role in the XET landscape. To reward them for their efforts, 10% of XET tokens are kept in reserves. 11.25% of XET for XSPO - Xfinite Staking Pool Offering We aim to launch our XET staking pool (XSPO) for XET token holders to earn yields by staking their tokens into the pool for a defined period. Where is XET listed? Xfinite Entertainment Token, $XET is listed on Bitmart and MEXC. Who are the people behind Xfinite Entertainment Token? The core team of Xfinite Entertainment Token boast of a cumulative experience of 25+ years. The team has been associated with Goldman Sachs, Viacom, Discovery, Sentinel and Autonomy. The blockchain team at Xfinite has a long- standing association with Algorand’s blockchain technology.
