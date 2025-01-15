Xerox Player Agent 가격 (XERAI)
오늘 Xerox Player Agent (XERAI)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 265.37K USD 입니다. XERAI에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Xerox Player Agent 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 102.23K USD
- Xerox Player Agent의 당일 가격 변동 +126.46%
- 유통 공급량 999.92M USD
MEXC에서 XERAI에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 XERAI 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Xerox Player Agent에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0001482.
지난 30일간 Xerox Player Agent에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Xerox Player Agent에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Xerox Player Agent에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.0001482
|+126.46%
|30일
|$ 0
|--
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Xerox Player Agent 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+9.84%
+126.46%
+31.39%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Xerox is an autonomous AI agent designed to trade perpetual contracts on the Hyperliquid platform. It employs advanced algorithms and machine learning models to analyze market data, identify patterns, and execute trades without human intervention. Xerox's unique selling point lies in its unconventional "schizo trading" strategy, which involves identifying and capitalizing on market manipulations, psyops, and hidden patterns that others might overlook. Key Features: Autonomous Trading: Xerox operates 24/7, continuously monitoring the market and making trading decisions based on its algorithms. Schizo Trading Strategy: Xerox's proprietary trading approach combines technical analysis, sentiment analysis, and pattern recognition to identify unique trading opportunities. 3. Transparent and Live Trading: All of Xerox's trades and positions are publicly accessible, allowing users to monitor its performance and decision-making process in real-time in form of twitter,discord and telegram trade alerts Deflationary Tokenomics: 50% of Xerox's trading profits are used to buy back and burn the platform's native token, reducing the overall token supply and potentially increasing the value of the remaining tokens. 5. Growing Treasury: The remaining 50% of Xerox's profits are retained in its treasury, enabling continuous growth and expansion of its trading capabilities. User Participation: Users can deposit funds into Xerox's vault and earn a share of its trading profits proportional to their contribution. Risk Management: Xerox incorporates robust risk management techniques to minimize potential losses and protect user funds. Community Engagement: Xerox actively engages with its community, providing regular updates, insights, and educational content related to its trading strategies and market analysis.
