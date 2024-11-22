XENOMORPH 가격 (XENO)
오늘 XENOMORPH (XENO)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 171.61K USD 입니다. XENO에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 XENOMORPH 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 42.20K USD
- XENOMORPH의 당일 가격 변동 +14.01%
- 유통 공급량 999.01M USD
MEXC에서 XENO에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 XENO 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 XENOMORPH에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 XENOMORPH에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 XENOMORPH에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 XENOMORPH에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+14.01%
|30일
|$ 0
|--
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
XENOMORPH 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-1.47%
+14.01%
-1.07%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Xeno Launched on 22/11/2024 by a team based in Singapore, Xeno is an innovative Web3 project exploring the intersection of artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and space exploration through an AI-driven art and research platform built on Solana. The project challenges conventional narratives of space exploration by reimagining how enhanced biological systems might pioneer interstellar discovery. Xeno operates at the convergence of Decentralized Science (DeSci), artificial intelligence, and speculative biology. The platform leverages advanced machine learning algorithms to simulate accelerated evolutionary scenarios, focusing on how organisms might adapt and thrive in extreme extraterrestrial environments. By combining AI-generated art, computational biology, and blockchain technology, Xeno creates a unique ecosystem for exploring theoretical bio-adaptation mechanisms. Core Project Components: AI-powered evolutionary simulation models Generative art representing biological adaptation scenarios Blockchain-based research collaboration framework Smart nanomachine design conceptualizations Speculative deep space exploration narratives The project's philosophical underpinning challenges the anthropocentric view of space exploration. Instead of viewing humans as the primary agents of interstellar discovery, Xeno proposes a paradigm where enhanced biological systems—augmented by artificial intelligence—might serve as pioneering explorers. This approach reimagines evolution as a dynamic, technologically mediated process capable of transcending current biological limitations. Technological Infrastructure: By bridging art, science, and blockchain technology, Xeno creates a novel framework for understanding potential future trajectories of biological innovation and space exploration. The project invites participants to reimagine the boundaries between natural systems, technological intervention, and interstellar potential.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 XENO에서 AUD
A$--
|1 XENO에서 GBP
￡--
|1 XENO에서 EUR
€--
|1 XENO에서 USD
$--
|1 XENO에서 MYR
RM--
|1 XENO에서 TRY
₺--
|1 XENO에서 JPY
¥--
|1 XENO에서 RUB
₽--
|1 XENO에서 INR
₹--
|1 XENO에서 IDR
Rp--
|1 XENO에서 PHP
₱--
|1 XENO에서 EGP
￡E.--
|1 XENO에서 BRL
R$--
|1 XENO에서 CAD
C$--
|1 XENO에서 BDT
৳--
|1 XENO에서 NGN
₦--
|1 XENO에서 UAH
₴--
|1 XENO에서 VES
Bs--
|1 XENO에서 PKR
Rs--
|1 XENO에서 KZT
₸--
|1 XENO에서 THB
฿--
|1 XENO에서 TWD
NT$--
|1 XENO에서 CHF
Fr--
|1 XENO에서 HKD
HK$--
|1 XENO에서 MAD
.د.م--