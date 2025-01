XenBitcoin(XBTC)이란?

What is the project about? Sovereign grade censorship resistant money isn’t expensive. It’s priceless. Xen₿itcoin (XBTC) is the hardest form of money ever invented by humanity. More of what you want. None of what you don’t. What makes your project unique? Xen₿itcoin is beautifully designed to be a medium of exchange to facilitate the movement of economic energy across space and time while every other store of value asset dilutes to infinity. It’s crypto imbued with a freedom based first principles approach to sound money. All value derived from XBTC comes from being credibly enforced by a maximum supply of only 10.5 million monetary units. Finite supply in a digital form for an inflating world. History of your project. Xen₿itcoin was initially launched on Pulsechain. It was then launched on both the Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain blockchains. What’s next for your project? Increase awareness of the project across multiple blockchains to both the XEN and Bitcoin communities to which our project synergises well with their core tenets. What can your token be used for? A medium of exchange and ultimately a store of value without the fear of dilution.

XenBitcoin (XBTC) 리소스 공식 웹사이트