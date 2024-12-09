Xbit 가격 (XBT)
오늘 Xbit (XBT)의 실시간 가격은 0.01083136 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 9.35M USD 입니다. XBT에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Xbit 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 3.56M USD
- Xbit의 당일 가격 변동 -0.32%
- 유통 공급량 863.00M USD
MEXC에서 XBT에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 XBT 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Xbit에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Xbit에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0002612437.
지난 60일간 Xbit에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0000428228.
지난 90일간 Xbit에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-0.32%
|30일
|$ +0.0002612437
|+2.41%
|60일
|$ -0.0000428228
|-0.39%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Xbit 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+2.94%
-0.32%
-1.49%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
The Xbit Coin is here to revolutionize the online gaming world and can be considered a very good role model for the crypto market in the future. Because not only the technology behind Xbit is excellent, but also, there is an established financial institute behind this coin that has an effective value. This financial institute is the online Casino Xbit. This coin has been designed for online gaming in general, but specifically to be used in Casino Xbit. As a result, the Xbit Coin is considered as representative shares for the Xbit Casino. So, in a way, through purchasing Xbit coins, you will buy shares in the Casino. This coin is accepted by this online Casino. So, users who buy this coin can also use them to play thousands of different games in the Casino. By using cryptocurrencies the Casino, it is possible to make deposits and withdrawals 24/7. So you can get started with the Casino in no time or cash out the winnings quickly. In this sense, Casino Xbit is truly unique in the world of gambling and online Casinos. Since, the coins that are used to play games in the Casino are also considered representative shares of the Casino, and will continue increase in value as more people purchase this coin to play in the Casino. Upon completion of the presale of this cryptocurrency, the Xbit Coin will be listed on several exchanges so that you can also exchange the coins to Counos X, Bitcoin, etc. There is also the possibility to stake Xbit Coins. With the help of this feature, all the owners of Xbit coins will be able to stake them. In the process of staking, the staked coins are frozen and transferrable. In return, users will receive an annual interest of 5 percent. This allows gamers and all the users to benefit even more with the help of Xbit cryptocurrency. As a shareholder, you also have a right of co-determination. Because on the Counos X Blockchain there is a voting system with which you can cast your vote. For every 10,000 coins staked in the system, one vote right is given to the user in the CCXX voting system. In other words, users who stake their Xbit coins will receive a voting right for each 10 thousand coins. All the future changes and developments in the system and decision making about the profit system of the online game will be decided and implemented via voting through the Counos X Blockchain-based voting system.
