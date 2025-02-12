Wrapped POKT 가격 (WPOKT)
오늘 Wrapped POKT (WPOKT)의 실시간 가격은 0.01801261 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. WPOKT에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Wrapped POKT 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 52.83K USD
- Wrapped POKT의 당일 가격 변동 -5.62%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 WPOKT에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 WPOKT 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Wrapped POKT에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.00107359465387586.
지난 30일간 Wrapped POKT에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0065851346.
지난 60일간 Wrapped POKT에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0122014880.
지난 90일간 Wrapped POKT에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.030028131602862244.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.00107359465387586
|-5.62%
|30일
|$ -0.0065851346
|-36.55%
|60일
|$ -0.0122014880
|-67.73%
|90일
|$ -0.030028131602862244
|-62.50%
Wrapped POKT 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.72%
-5.62%
-0.52%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is the project about? Pocket Network is an open protocol that offers developers Reliable, Performant, and Cost-effective RPC access to the open internet. RPC is how every user interacts with - reads or writes to - any blockchain, so it is the most fundamental access point for all of the crypto industry. Pocket Network decentralizes how this process works to deliver more value to all users than would be possible without using blockchain, and to ultimately fulfil Pocket Network's vision of enabling "a future where the world's most important digital infrastructure is owned and governed by its users." What makes your project unique? A DAO governs Pocket Network comprised of participating stakeholders using a unique "proof-of-participation" governance model that avoids plutocracy and focuses more on ensuring widespread representation of the most active and impactful members of Pocket's community. History of your project. The idea for Pocket was forged in 2017, but Pocket's main net launch was on 28 July 2020. Pocket was the first ever decentralized RPC service, and one of the very first DePINs. See here for an overview - https://twitter.com/POKTnetwork/status/1681316399401287680?s=20 What’s next for your project? Pocket is launching a new version of the protocol in the Q1 2024 that is redesigned from the ground up to provide users with the very best RPC service possible and to break the "RPC trilemma" so everyone can benefit from RPC that is as reliable, cost-effective and performant as possible. In the meantime, Pocket is scaling through its community, with more and more gateways built on top of the protocol to grow Pocket's demand with end users, and over 7 different community teams now contributing to the development of the protocol itself. What can your token be used for? Pocket's native cryptocurrency, POKT, facilitates access to a wide network of providers supporting more than 42 chains. POKT incentivizes full nodes to exist, pessimistically validate state transitions, replicate data, and make it accessible to developers. It's analogous to a universal API token, granting access to diverse RPC services from multiple providers for whichever open data source the community decides that the protocol should support. Wrapped POKT (wPOKT) is a tokenized version of POKT that runs on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. wPOKT is compliant with ERC-20 — the basic compatibility standard of the Ethereum blockchain — allowing it to be fully integrated and interoperable with Ethereum's ecosystem of DeFi and DAO tooling and infrastructure. wPOKT is backed by POKT at a 1:1 ratio via a network of validators, allowing users to transfer liquidity between the POKT and the ETH networks in a decentralized and autonomous manner. Holders of wPOKT can bridge it over to the Pocket Network blockchain to stake as a node runner, validator or directly as an application/gateway (after the upcoming upgrade) to access the relay throughput that Pocket Network provides.
|1 WPOKT에서 AUD
A$0.0284599238
|1 WPOKT에서 GBP
￡0.014410088
|1 WPOKT에서 EUR
€0.0172921056
|1 WPOKT에서 USD
$0.01801261
|1 WPOKT에서 MYR
RM0.0803362406
|1 WPOKT에서 TRY
₺0.6491744644
|1 WPOKT에서 JPY
¥2.7478236555
|1 WPOKT에서 RUB
₽1.7380367389
|1 WPOKT에서 INR
₹1.5633144219
|1 WPOKT에서 IDR
Rp295.2886412784
|1 WPOKT에서 PHP
₱1.0477935237
|1 WPOKT에서 EGP
￡E.0.9087361745
|1 WPOKT에서 BRL
R$0.1037526336
|1 WPOKT에서 CAD
C$0.0255779062
|1 WPOKT에서 BDT
৳2.1878116106
|1 WPOKT에서 NGN
₦27.0864622875
|1 WPOKT에서 UAH
₴0.7509457109
|1 WPOKT에서 VES
Bs1.0807566
|1 WPOKT에서 PKR
Rs5.0256983161
|1 WPOKT에서 KZT
₸9.1156415427
|1 WPOKT에서 THB
฿0.6135094966
|1 WPOKT에서 TWD
NT$0.5911738602
|1 WPOKT에서 CHF
Fr0.0163914751
|1 WPOKT에서 HKD
HK$0.1403182319
|1 WPOKT에서 MAD
.د.م0.1808466044