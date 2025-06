Wrapped HLP (WHLP) 정보

Wrapped HyperLiquidity Provider (WHLP), developed by Looping Collective, is a USD-denominated token that automatically deposits into HLP. Initially valued at 1.00 USD per WHLP, its value appreciates over time as HLP rewards accrue. WHLP is a tokenized representation of HyperLiquidity Provider (HLP), that enables holders to earn HLP’s yield while retaining full liquidity and DeFi composability on HyperEVM.