Wrapped FIO 가격 (WFIO)
오늘 Wrapped FIO (WFIO)의 실시간 가격은 0.04505019 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. WFIO에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Wrapped FIO 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 4.51K USD
- Wrapped FIO의 당일 가격 변동 +0.41%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
오늘 Wrapped FIO에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.00018463.
지난 30일간 Wrapped FIO에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0122952420.
지난 60일간 Wrapped FIO에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0266816642.
지난 90일간 Wrapped FIO에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.01355359340995762.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.00018463
|+0.41%
|30일
|$ -0.0122952420
|-27.29%
|60일
|$ +0.0266816642
|+59.23%
|90일
|$ +0.01355359340995762
|+43.03%
Wrapped FIO 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
+0.41%
+1.54%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
FIO Protocol (FIO) is a decentralized, open-source usability solution that enables easier cryptocurrency transactions on all blockchains by replacing complex wallet addresses with a single, customizable, and human-readable Crypto Handle in the format of username@domain. FIO Crypto Handles can be used to send, receive, request, and sign any type of cryptocurrency transaction as easily as sending an email. FIO Protocol’s mission is to make cryptocurrency easy to use across every type of token and coin by removing the opportunity for human error when transacting with long-string wallet addresses on different blockchains and network types. FIO integrates into any type of decentralized application and has a growing partner ecosystem of more than 75 wallets, exchanges, marketplaces, payment processors, and gaming platforms – including its own homebuilt application, FIO Dashboard. Key FIO Protocol highlights include: FIO ($FIO) is the native utility token used for transaction fees and governance on FIO Protocol's native DPoS blockchain, FIO Chain. Wrapped FIO ($WFIO) is a tokenized version of the native FIO token that runs on the Ethereum blockchain. $WFIO is supported by $FIO at a 1:1 ratio and allows users to transfer liquidity between the FIO and ETH networks in a decentralized and autonomous manner. $WFIO is compliant with ERC-20 standards and can be fully integrated into the Ethereum ecosystem. FIO Crypto Handles are human-readable wallet names (username@domain) that can be mapped to multiple public wallet addresses and used to replace those public wallet addresses when sending, receiving, requesting, or signing any type of cryptocurrency. FIO Crypto Handles are nested NFTs secured by private keys on FIO Chain, with ownership and mapping abilities controlled by the private key holder. They have no renewal fee and come with an initial bundle of 100 transactions. FIO Domains allow users to fully customize their FIO Crypto Handle with a unique @domain ending (usern
|1 WFIO에서 AUD
A$0.072080304
|1 WFIO에서 GBP
￡0.036040152
|1 WFIO에서 EUR
€0.0436986843
|1 WFIO에서 USD
$0.04505019
|1 WFIO에서 MYR
RM0.202725855
|1 WFIO에서 TRY
₺1.5938757222
|1 WFIO에서 JPY
¥7.0796373585
|1 WFIO에서 RUB
₽4.9415553411
|1 WFIO에서 INR
₹3.8639547963
|1 WFIO에서 IDR
Rp726.6158660157
|1 WFIO에서 PHP
₱2.621921058
|1 WFIO에서 EGP
￡E.2.2858466406
|1 WFIO에서 BRL
R$0.2784101742
|1 WFIO에서 CAD
C$0.0648722736
|1 WFIO에서 BDT
৳5.464588047
|1 WFIO에서 NGN
₦69.6291231621
|1 WFIO에서 UAH
₴1.8952614933
|1 WFIO에서 VES
Bs2.34260988
|1 WFIO에서 PKR
Rs12.52395282
|1 WFIO에서 KZT
₸23.5986410277
|1 WFIO에서 THB
฿1.5537810531
|1 WFIO에서 TWD
NT$1.4830522548
|1 WFIO에서 CHF
Fr0.040545171
|1 WFIO에서 HKD
HK$0.3500399763
|1 WFIO에서 MAD
.د.م0.4532049114