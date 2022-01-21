Wrapped A7A5 (WA7A5) 토크노믹스
Wrapped A7A5 (WA7A5) 정보
wA7A5 is a wrapped version of A7A5. Since A7A5 is a rebasing token, and rebasing tokens are incompatible with some DeFi platforms like decentralized exchanges (DEXs) because their supply constantly changes, disrupting liquidity pools, we created wA7A5, that works without a rebasing mechanism, and it is compatible with DeFi platforms.
A7A5 is a rouble-backed stablecoin, maintaining a 1:1 peg to the Russian Rouble.
Fiat deposits in Roubles are held in top-tier banks with a correspondent network connected to Kyrgyz Republic and high overnight interest rates. A7A5 is committed to transparency: reserve reports are updated weekly, and independent firms conduct external audits quarterly ensuring full accountability and trust.
A7A5 generates revenue from the interest earnings and automatically distributes 50% of this income to all token holders at a random time each day when funds are received in bank deposits. No action is required from token holders to receive these distributions - just hold tokens in the wallet.
A7A5 leverages blockchain technology to provide users with direct exposure to the Russian Rouble. It enables various opportunities, including carry trade with other stablecoins and earning on providing liquidity on DeFi platforms such as Curve, Uniswap, and Convex.
A7A5 is a stablecoin issued in Kyrgyzstan by the company Old Vector, fully compliant with Kyrgyz legislation on virtual asset service providers (VASP) enacted on January 21, 2022 - the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic “On Virtual Assets” No. 12. The token is regulated under the country’s comprehensive digital asset framework, operates under state supervision, and meets all requirements for fiat backing, regular independent audits, and investor protection.
Wrapped A7A5 (WA7A5) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 Wrapped A7A5 (WA7A5)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
Wrapped A7A5 (WA7A5) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
Wrapped A7A5 (WA7A5) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 WA7A5 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
WA7A5 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 WA7A5의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, WA7A5 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
WA7A5 가격 예측
WA7A5 시세가 어디로 향할지 궁금하신가요? WA7A5 가격 예측 페이지는 시장 심리, 과거 추세, 기술 지표를 결합하여 미래 전망을 제공합니다.
면책 조항
이 페이지의 토크노믹스 데이터는 타사 소스에서 가져온 것입니다. MEXC는 그 정확성을 보장하지 않습니다. 투자 전 충분한 조사를 진행하시기 바랍니다.