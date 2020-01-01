WOPEN (WOPEN) 정보

The Open Crypto Foundation (OCF) represents a paradigm shift in the blockchain ecosystem, establishing a robust framework for secure, transparent, and interoperable decentralized applications. Our mission encompasses the development of cutting-edge cryptographic solutions, the implementation of advanced consensus mechanisms, and the creation of a comprehensive ecosystem that prioritizes security, scalability, and user sovereignty.

Through our subsidiary OpenLabs, we are pioneering the OpenNet blockchain protocol, a next-generation distributed ledger technology that integrates zero-knowledge proofs, sharding mechanisms, and cross-chain interoperability protocols to deliver unprecedented performance and security guarantees.

The token economics of OpenNet are designed to create a synergistic relationship between utility, security, and decentralized governance. The open token fuels network activity and application usage, while the stake token secures the network through PoS and empowers the community DAO. The initial allocation provides a foundation, but the long-term evolution of supply, rewards, and resource allocation is placed firmly in the hands of the stake holders.