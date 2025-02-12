Wonderful Memories 가격 (WMEMO)
오늘 Wonderful Memories (WMEMO)의 실시간 가격은 115.16 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. WMEMO에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Wonderful Memories 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 61.71 USD
- Wonderful Memories의 당일 가격 변동 -2.25%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 WMEMO에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 WMEMO 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Wonderful Memories에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -2.6563791583852.
지난 30일간 Wonderful Memories에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +24.7408592400.
지난 60일간 Wonderful Memories에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -45.9712271040.
지난 90일간 Wonderful Memories에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -100.57242078485458.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -2.6563791583852
|-2.25%
|30일
|$ +24.7408592400
|+21.48%
|60일
|$ -45.9712271040
|-39.91%
|90일
|$ -100.57242078485458
|-46.61%
Wonderful Memories 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.86%
-2.25%
+2.19%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Wonderland DAO is a DeFi protocol focused on venture capital investments, yield maximizing market strategies, and expanding the utility of the Web3 and DeFi ecosystem by building custom investment products and partnering with growing projects that lay foundations for the future. Members represent their vote in the governance of the protocol and access their share of the treasury with our native token, wMEMO. Each wMEMO token is backed by a basket of assets in the treasury, a fluid portfolio managed by the community and expert traders elected by the community to seek out the most lucrative and effective strategies in the ecosystem. Wonderland DAO works to grow the intrinsic value of each wMEMO through market participation to provide long term value accrual, but also provides a continuous stream of tokens to members who stake their wMEMO into The Farm. As our strategies generate new assets, a portion of these new tokens are distributed to members through the farm so members can utilize these assets themselves - providing a unique opportunity for new investors to gain experience interacting with the market alongside us.
|1 WMEMO에서 AUD
A$183.1044
|1 WMEMO에서 GBP
￡92.128
|1 WMEMO에서 EUR
€110.5536
|1 WMEMO에서 USD
$115.16
|1 WMEMO에서 MYR
RM513.6136
|1 WMEMO에서 TRY
₺4,157.276
|1 WMEMO에서 JPY
¥17,697.7888
|1 WMEMO에서 RUB
₽10,899.894
|1 WMEMO에서 INR
₹10,001.646
|1 WMEMO에서 IDR
Rp1,887,868.5504
|1 WMEMO에서 PHP
₱6,700.0088
|1 WMEMO에서 EGP
￡E.5,810.9736
|1 WMEMO에서 BRL
R$663.3216
|1 WMEMO에서 CAD
C$163.5272
|1 WMEMO에서 BDT
৳13,940.118
|1 WMEMO에서 NGN
₦172,912.74
|1 WMEMO에서 UAH
₴4,801.0204
|1 WMEMO에서 VES
Bs6,909.6
|1 WMEMO에서 PKR
Rs32,130.7916
|1 WMEMO에서 KZT
₸58,072.8848
|1 WMEMO에서 THB
฿3,932.714
|1 WMEMO에서 TWD
NT$3,780.7028
|1 WMEMO에서 CHF
Fr104.7956
|1 WMEMO에서 HKD
HK$897.0964
|1 WMEMO에서 MAD
.د.م1,152.7516