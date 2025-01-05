Wistaverse 가격 (WISTA)
오늘 Wistaverse (WISTA)의 실시간 가격은 0.00243615 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 89.33K USD 입니다. WISTA에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Wistaverse 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 36.30K USD
- Wistaverse의 당일 가격 변동 +30.24%
- 유통 공급량 37.13M USD
MEXC에서 WISTA에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 WISTA 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Wistaverse에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.00056565.
지난 30일간 Wistaverse에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0022608992.
지난 60일간 Wistaverse에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0024037375.
지난 90일간 Wistaverse에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0009261277931314068.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.00056565
|+30.24%
|30일
|$ +0.0022608992
|+92.81%
|60일
|$ +0.0024037375
|+98.67%
|90일
|$ +0.0009261277931314068
|+61.33%
Wistaverse 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+3.28%
+30.24%
+102.32%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Wistaverse is a platform that has been designed to enable virtual protests in the metaverse. Built as a decentralized public good, the platform is politically neutral and accessible to all, providing and facilitating a safe space for individuals to voice their opinions and engage in immersive events with their communities. Wistaverse provides a viable alternative for those who are unable to participate in real-life protests and enables any cause to gain global support and raise decentralized funding during events. Individuals can express their messages and show solidarity with a cause through the use of avatars and digital tools such as signs, banners, and wearables. Wistaverse's first protests will take place in The Sandbox Game, the Largest metaverse to date which boasts over 4.5 million active users. The first protest Arena is versatile and ready for event organizers to use, ensuring that each protest is unique and tailored to the specific cause being supported. Wistaverse is also developing its own standalone metaverse application Which is set to be ready in summer 2024. Built on Polygon, The WI$TA token powers the Wistaverse experience. Participants will be able to help their cause raise funds via donations in WI$TA during protests. For each event, the sale of avatars and other purchasable items within the ecosystem will help raise additional funds for the cause. Wistaverse will allow community members to use their voting power to amplify donations using the treasury funds which is continuously filled by a 0.5% tax on all transactions.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 WISTA에서 AUD
A$0.0039222015
|1 WISTA에서 GBP
￡0.00194892
|1 WISTA에서 EUR
€0.002338704
|1 WISTA에서 USD
$0.00243615
|1 WISTA에서 MYR
RM0.010962675
|1 WISTA에서 TRY
₺0.086190987
|1 WISTA에서 JPY
¥0.382914057
|1 WISTA에서 RUB
₽0.268999683
|1 WISTA에서 INR
₹0.2089485855
|1 WISTA에서 IDR
Rp39.2927364345
|1 WISTA에서 PHP
₱0.14178393
|1 WISTA에서 EGP
￡E.0.123610251
|1 WISTA에서 BRL
R$0.015055407
|1 WISTA에서 CAD
C$0.003508056
|1 WISTA에서 BDT
৳0.295504995
|1 WISTA에서 NGN
₦3.7652890785
|1 WISTA에서 UAH
₴0.1024888305
|1 WISTA에서 VES
Bs0.1266798
|1 WISTA에서 PKR
Rs0.6772497
|1 WISTA에서 KZT
₸1.2761284545
|1 WISTA에서 THB
฿0.084047175
|1 WISTA에서 TWD
NT$0.080198058
|1 WISTA에서 CHF
Fr0.002192535
|1 WISTA에서 HKD
HK$0.0189288855
|1 WISTA에서 MAD
.د.م0.024507669