Wife Changing Money (WIFE) 정보

WIFE is the first token launched by HeyAnon on the Arena Social platform, built on the Avalanche network. Rooted in meme culture and DeFAI, WIFE captures the spirit of crypto-native humor and ambition. The motto “Wife Changing Money” plays on the idea that only in crypto can gains be so life-changing, you might just upgrade everything - even your wife. What makes WIFE unique is that it's the first token launched by HeyAnon.