Whyyoutouzhele 가격 (LI)
오늘 Whyyoutouzhele (LI)의 실시간 가격은 0.00199476 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 1.99M USD 입니다. LI에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Whyyoutouzhele 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 75.28K USD
- Whyyoutouzhele의 당일 가격 변동 -12.23%
- 유통 공급량 999.99M USD
MEXC에서 LI에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 LI 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Whyyoutouzhele에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.000278186670460446.
지난 30일간 Whyyoutouzhele에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Whyyoutouzhele에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Whyyoutouzhele에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.000278186670460446
|-12.23%
|30일
|$ 0
|--
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Whyyoutouzhele 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-1.22%
-12.23%
-20.36%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
The Li Coin ($LI), launched as a meme coin on December 19, 2024, marks the starting point of its ecosystem development. The foundation will focus on gradually improving the technical infrastructure, building a decentralized governance framework, and advancing the causes of press freedom and human rights protection through a DAO model centered around the issuance of $LI.Objective: To enhance the technical infrastructure surrounding the issued $LI, define the foundation’s mission and governance framework, and establish a solid foundation for future development. Key Tasks 1. Define the Foundation’s Mission and Vision • Publish a vision document for the foundation (Litepaper or Whitepaper 2.0) that outlines the use cases, governance model, and long-term plans for $LI. • Clarify the foundation’s core objectives: promoting press freedom, protecting human rights, and advancing decentralized governance. 2. Design a DAO Governance Framework • Draft DAO governance rules, including proposal processes, voting mechanisms, and fund allocation methods. • Ensure token holders’ governance rights, such as the right to propose, vote, and oversee fund allocation. 3. Improve the Operation Model of Li’s Twitter Account to Achieve Decentralization and Immutability Goals: • Build an independent account site based on decentralized social protocols to ensure that information cannot be deleted or censored. • Encourage more funded creators to adopt similar protocols, enhancing account security and independence. • Use decentralized protocols to upload news, human rights events, and articles, ensuring that the information cannot be deleted or censored. Implementation Steps: • Select suitable decentralized social protocols (e.g., Nostr, Lens Protocol, or Bluesky). • Establish an independent site to host Li’s content and integrate it with the chosen social protocols. • Promote use cases of decentralized social protocols to attract more creators to join. • Provide technical support to help creators migrate their content to decentralized networks.
|1 LI에서 AUD
A$0.0032115636
|1 LI에서 GBP
￡0.0016157556
|1 LI에서 EUR
€0.0019349172
|1 LI에서 USD
$0.00199476
|1 LI에서 MYR
RM0.00897642
|1 LI에서 TRY
₺0.07081398
|1 LI에서 JPY
¥0.315072342
|1 LI에서 RUB
₽0.20346552
|1 LI에서 INR
₹0.1726863732
|1 LI에서 IDR
Rp32.7009783744
|1 LI에서 PHP
₱0.1169527788
|1 LI에서 EGP
￡E.0.1006156944
|1 LI에서 BRL
R$0.012068298
|1 LI에서 CAD
C$0.0028525068
|1 LI에서 BDT
৳0.2426226588
|1 LI에서 NGN
₦3.0974433804
|1 LI에서 UAH
₴0.0843982956
|1 LI에서 VES
Bs0.10572228
|1 LI에서 PKR
Rs0.5562587736
|1 LI에서 KZT
₸1.0587787128
|1 LI에서 THB
฿0.069218172
|1 LI에서 TWD
NT$0.0657871848
|1 LI에서 CHF
Fr0.0018152316
|1 LI에서 HKD
HK$0.0155192328
|1 LI에서 MAD
.د.م0.0200872332