Whole Earth Coin 가격 (WEC)
오늘 Whole Earth Coin (WEC)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. WEC에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Whole Earth Coin 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 52.55 USD
- Whole Earth Coin의 당일 가격 변동 -54.12%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 WEC에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 WEC 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Whole Earth Coin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.00065532449811788.
지난 30일간 Whole Earth Coin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Whole Earth Coin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Whole Earth Coin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.00065532449811788
|-54.12%
|30일
|$ 0
|-40.34%
|60일
|$ 0
|-35.62%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Whole Earth Coin 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
-54.12%
+35.52%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
The Whole Earth Foundation The Whole Earth Foundation is an Organization established to democratize the management of our infrastructure and environment. Our goal is to provide the world's first trusted infrastructure data ecosystem to revolutionize how infrastructure is managed. Mission Statement We, the people, unified as a collective whole, have the capacity to overthrow any governing authority. It is our right and responsibility to have a voice in maintaining the integrity of our infrastructure and environment that monopolies have traditionally governed. The power of the individual to make decisions based on information is the principal outcome of the digital age. Therefore, tools that promote access to information and data-driven learning are sought and promoted by the WHOLE EARTH FOUNDATION. What makes WEC unique? Whole Earth Coin (WEC) is an ERC20 Token running on the Ethereum chain used to power the Whole Earth Access Platform, a one-of-a-kind data exchange ecosystem that provides tools and resources to put general citizens in control of their infrastructure. Using applications running on smartphones, we can crowdsource detailed data on infrastructure traced by geolocation. This data can then be used to develop intelligent AI to make predictions that provide novel insights that allow for more efficient infrastructure management. We believe that deeds that contribute to the greater community should be recognized and rewarded. Ultimately, our goal is to create an ecosystem of users who actively oversee and manage their local infrastructure, provide them with access to information, and work closely with organizations that have traditionally governed infrastructure assets in their communities. Token information The WEC launched on 1/5/2021 with an original supply of 1 billion. Before its official listing on ProBit and CoinsBit exchanges, a one-time token burn on 70% of the total token supply was performed on 5/20/2021, setting the new total volume to 300 mil.
|1 WEC에서 AUD
A$--
|1 WEC에서 GBP
￡--
|1 WEC에서 EUR
€--
|1 WEC에서 USD
$--
|1 WEC에서 MYR
RM--
|1 WEC에서 TRY
₺--
|1 WEC에서 JPY
¥--
|1 WEC에서 RUB
₽--
|1 WEC에서 INR
₹--
|1 WEC에서 IDR
Rp--
|1 WEC에서 PHP
₱--
|1 WEC에서 EGP
￡E.--
|1 WEC에서 BRL
R$--
|1 WEC에서 CAD
C$--
|1 WEC에서 BDT
৳--
|1 WEC에서 NGN
₦--
|1 WEC에서 UAH
₴--
|1 WEC에서 VES
Bs--
|1 WEC에서 PKR
Rs--
|1 WEC에서 KZT
₸--
|1 WEC에서 THB
฿--
|1 WEC에서 TWD
NT$--
|1 WEC에서 CHF
Fr--
|1 WEC에서 HKD
HK$--
|1 WEC에서 MAD
.د.م--