Westland Smart City 가격 (WLSC)
오늘 Westland Smart City (WLSC)의 실시간 가격은 0.116858 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. WLSC에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Westland Smart City 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 751.69K USD
- Westland Smart City의 당일 가격 변동 +0.03%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 WLSC에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 WLSC 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Westland Smart City에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Westland Smart City에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Westland Smart City에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Westland Smart City에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+0.03%
|30일
|$ 0
|--
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Westland Smart City 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.67%
+0.03%
--
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
WestLand Smart City (WLSC) is a visionary initiative to build a fully sustainable smart city, located in Val Verde County, in the western part of Texas. The city will be designed with the aim of achieving self-sufficiency in essential resources such as water and energy, utilizing 100% renewable sources. The governance of WestLand will be based on a direct democracy model, where all important decisions will be recorded on a blockchain, ensuring transparency, active participation, and decentralization in the decision-making process. The WLSC token will be the central unit of the WestLand ecosystem, functioning as a community governance platform and encouraging community engagement throughout all stages of the smart city's development. The WLSC token will be used for voting, crowdfunding, participation rewards, and as a tool for urban development, allowing citizens to have a voice in the creation and evolution of their city. Furthermore, WestLand Smart City will host a cryptocurrency mining industrial park, taking advantage of the existing energy infrastructure, including power transmission lines that cross the land, as well as the installation of 5G broadband, which has already been completed in the city's lands. This industrial park will provide an opportunity to integrate the digital economy with the physical infrastructure of the city, making it even more innovative and resilient. It is also important to highlight that WestLand's land is located over the Andrews Aquifer, a strategic source of groundwater, which ensures a solid foundation for the city's sustainable water resource management.
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 WLSC에서 AUD
A$0.18463564
|1 WLSC에서 GBP
￡0.0934864
|1 WLSC에서 EUR
€0.11218368
|1 WLSC에서 USD
$0.116858
|1 WLSC에서 MYR
RM0.52118668
|1 WLSC에서 TRY
₺4.21156232
|1 WLSC에서 JPY
¥17.82902506
|1 WLSC에서 RUB
₽11.19967072
|1 WLSC에서 INR
₹10.14210582
|1 WLSC에서 IDR
Rp1,915.70461152
|1 WLSC에서 PHP
₱6.79879844
|1 WLSC에서 EGP
￡E.5.89431752
|1 WLSC에서 BRL
R$0.67310208
|1 WLSC에서 CAD
C$0.16593836
|1 WLSC에서 BDT
৳14.19357268
|1 WLSC에서 NGN
₦175.7252175
|1 WLSC에서 UAH
₴4.87181002
|1 WLSC에서 VES
Bs7.01148
|1 WLSC에서 PKR
Rs32.60455058
|1 WLSC에서 KZT
₸59.13832806
|1 WLSC에서 THB
฿3.9790149
|1 WLSC에서 TWD
NT$3.83761672
|1 WLSC에서 CHF
Fr0.10634078
|1 WLSC에서 HKD
HK$0.91032382
|1 WLSC에서 MAD
.د.م1.17325432