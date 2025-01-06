WELD 가격 (WELD)
오늘 WELD (WELD)의 실시간 가격은 0.00215858 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. WELD에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 WELD 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 19.52K USD
- WELD의 당일 가격 변동 -1.03%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 WELD에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 WELD 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 WELD에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 WELD에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0004040013.
지난 60일간 WELD에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0001925500.
지난 90일간 WELD에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.000916959863774456.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-1.03%
|30일
|$ -0.0004040013
|-18.71%
|60일
|$ -0.0001925500
|-8.92%
|90일
|$ -0.000916959863774456
|-29.81%
WELD 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.04%
-1.03%
+1.46%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Weld Money is a modern fintech project already creating a revolution in finance and payments today. Weld Money implements a payment solution for recurring daily expenses with minimal fees backed by any crypto wallet. It is obvious today that the traditional financial system is entirely obsolete. And cryptocurrencies, digital assets considered modern, are not used in everyday life due to a number of problems users face (high commissions, verifications, etc.). The key to solving this problem was the concept of Weld Money, developed by Alexey Meretskiy, Alexey Bobok, and Iryna Lorens. The global goal of Weld Money is to connect the world of cryptocurrencies with the world of traditional fiat finance. Weld Money is a transparent bridge between two worlds. All this became possible thanks to the product Weld Money - the weld card. the indisputable advantages of weld card are: payment with stablecoins at all points of sale using Apple/Google Pay the ability to use crypto assets when paying in online stores balance control of all digital assets in one mobile application or website account (NFT, donats, other next-generation digital assets) cashback program the ability to choose a bank in different jurisdictions for opening an account minimal fees for payments additional benefits for investors in the WELD token Deregulation and decentralization are what really drive user engagement and continued growth. Weld Money today is a modern digital payment provider for the post-fiat era.
