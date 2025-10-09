WaterMinder (WMDR) 토크노믹스
WaterMinder (WMDR) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 WaterMinder (WMDR)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
WaterMinder (WMDR) 정보
WaterMinder’s mission is to raise awareness and importance of hydration. For more than a decade, we’ve been helping people stay hydrated.
Since its launch, our app has taken the world by storm, with over 5 million downloads and counting. It’s been honored with prestigious accolades, including the App Store Editor’s Choice Award and being named Apple’s Best of 2019 App. The app has earned glowing features in top publications and outlets like The New Yorker, Women’s Health, Glamour, TechCrunch, Mashable, Lifehacker, and The Telegraph, to name a few. Its widespread recognition and user-friendly design have made it a go-to tool for millions, including high-profile users like Twitter founder Jack Dorsey and a Dubai prince, showcasing its universal appeal and impact.
Beyond its success in the app world, we’ve expanded our mission with the release of the Hydration Guide book, empowering users to live healthier lives.
The app’s versatility shines through its availability across multiple platforms, including iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, macOS, visionOS, and Android.
We’re thrilled to keep pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in health and technology.
WaterMinder (WMDR) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
WaterMinder (WMDR) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 WMDR 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
WMDR 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 WMDR의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, WMDR 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
