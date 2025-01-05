Waterfall Governance 가격 (WTF)
오늘 Waterfall Governance (WTF)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 44.68K USD 입니다. WTF에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Waterfall Governance 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 134.66K USD
- Waterfall Governance의 당일 가격 변동 +0.28%
- 유통 공급량 62.70M USD
MEXC에서 WTF에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 WTF 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Waterfall Governance에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Waterfall Governance에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Waterfall Governance에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Waterfall Governance에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+0.28%
|30일
|$ 0
|-9.33%
|60일
|$ 0
|-1.09%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Waterfall Governance 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.72%
+0.28%
+0.81%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Waterfall DeFi is a platform that offers risk diversification through tranching a portfolio of yield generating DeFi assets. Waterfall is one of the first platforms to deliver traditional tranching methodology to DeFi, enabling more conservative DeFi users to safer, fixed, and predictable yields while also providing products for higher risk-tolerant users for greater potential yields. All this is done through the Waterfall Protocol, a yield aggregation logic which redistributes a yield and principal from a selected pool of DeFi Yielding assets according to priority, arranged from highest (Senior Tranche), to the lowest (Junior Tranche). Users in the Senior Tranche receives the distributions first at a predetermined, fixed yield. Junior Tranche users receives the distributions the last, in return receiving a much higher potential variable yield should the portfolio of DeFi assets perform as intended. Through the process of tranching, Waterfall DeFi can offer two layers of diversification (portfolio concentration and prioritization of payments), and creating organic leveraging within a portfolio/product without the need for external funding markets. Waterfall is bringing exciting new structured products to the DeFi ecosystem, expanding the offerings across the space and making the market become more efficient through redistributing risk and reward to the right hands.
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
