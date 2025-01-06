Water Rabbit 가격 (WAR)
오늘 Water Rabbit (WAR)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. WAR에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Water Rabbit 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 117.69 USD
- Water Rabbit의 당일 가격 변동 +0.42%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 WAR에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 WAR 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Water Rabbit에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Water Rabbit에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Water Rabbit에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Water Rabbit에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+0.42%
|30일
|$ 0
|-13.63%
|60일
|$ 0
|+7.46%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Water Rabbit 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.12%
+0.42%
+4.03%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is the project about? Water Rabbit Token ($WAR) is an innovative cryptocurrency developed by Shanvere DAO. Our project's primary objective is to position $WAR as a widely recognized and utilized currency in the digital assets space. We envision $WAR as a trusted medium of exchange, store of value, and unit of account, going beyond the conventional role of cryptocurrencies. What makes your project unique? Unlike many other cryptocurrencies, $WAR is not simply another 'memecoin'. It is a part of a greater mission to reshape the landscape of digital currencies. We are actively collaborating with top-tier institutions to establish $WAR as a credible and trusted financial instrument in the digital economy. Our vision and partnerships set us apart, giving us a unique positioning in the cryptosphere. History of your project. The $WAR project was launched on the 27th of July, 2022, beginning its journey on the Binance Smart Chain. Our token has since been listed on various platforms, including Pancakeswap, Poocoin, Bogged.finance, and P2B, thus gaining significant exposure and recognition in the cryptocurrency market. What’s next for your project? The future of $WAR is full of potential and expansion. We are continuously working towards forming new strategic partnerships, increasing our token's utility, and further enhancing its recognition as a valid currency. Our vision is for $WAR to be more than just another cryptocurrency, but an integral part of the evolving financial landscape. What can your token be used for? $WAR's primary use case is to function as a digital currency. Users can leverage it as a medium of exchange, store of value, and unit of account. Our ongoing collaborations with top institutions aim to significantly expand the utility of $WAR, making it a versatile token within the digital asset ecosystem. As we progress, we expect to see $WAR adopted in various financial and commercial scenarios, driving its value and significance in the digital
