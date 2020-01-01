Wam (WAM) 토크노믹스
Wam (WAM) 정보
WAM is a unique play-2-earn platform, with hyper-casual games tournaments where you can enter to compete against other players. You pay an entry fee in $WAM tokens to enter a tournament and if you find yourself among the top performing players of that tournament, you win more coins.
The concept of making money by playing hyper-casual games based on skill is new in the gaming industry and WAM.app is the first platform in the world that let you do this. All you need in order to play on the WAM.app platform is a few minutes of your time and the desire to be the best. You can participate in tournaments all around the world, wherever you have internet access. Players don’t have to be connected at the same time, and that is very good for players because each can compete whenever they find the time to do so.
The WAM ecosystem will offer multiple roles that users can voluntarily take up and be incentivised to be the best with token gains.
Player — play 2 earn; If you play any WAM game, you can begin making money based on how competitive you are.
Owner — own 2 earn; If you own a WAM game as an NFT, you will win a percentage of all of the WAM coins that accumulate as entry fees in every tournament. You can buy a game and if the brand value of the game goes up, you can sell it for profit on the WAM Marketplace.
Marketer — Market 2 earn; You can rent a game from an owner and organize tournaments for that game. You will get your own percentage of all of the WAM coins the tournament accumulates through entry fees. Renting will be very easy and percentage based. The Owner will split with you a percentage of the revenue you bring him with the tournaments you organize and market.
Developer — Develop 2 earn; You can develop games and sell them on the WAM Marketplace. Every time your game is sold, you will receive a lifetime commission from the sale. You can also choose a percentage of the WAM Coins accumulated by tournaments to be distributed to you, regardless of who currently owns the game.
These roles will be the backbone of the WAM ecosystem economy. WAM will benefit from everything happening in the ecosystem.
Wam (WAM) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 Wam (WAM)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
Wam (WAM) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
Wam (WAM) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 WAM 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
WAM 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 WAM의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, WAM 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
WAM 가격 예측
WAM 시세가 어디로 향할지 궁금하신가요? WAM 가격 예측 페이지는 시장 심리, 과거 추세, 기술 지표를 결합하여 미래 전망을 제공합니다.
